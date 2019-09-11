Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off its latest iPhone 11 phone, alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones. The new iPhone 11 made its debut with a dual rear camera setup and a new design in six colors. The iPhone 11 supports Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, an ultra-wide camera lens and more. The iPhone 11 is a sequel to the company’s iPhone XR, which was Apple’s biggest selling handset in the 2018 iPhone series. Here’s a comparison between the new iPhone 11 and the now ‘old’ iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Price in India and other details

The Apple iPhone 11 price in India starts from Rs 64,900, which is for the base 64GB variant. The new iPhone will also be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, and the price of which in the US is $749 (approximately Rs 53,600) and $849 (approximately Rs 60,800), respectively. The iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red colors. Pre-orders begin on September 13 and the sale will start on September 20. The iPhone XR is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. This price is for the base 64GB storage variant. The handset is available for purchase via both Flipkart and Amazon.in.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Design, display

The iPhone 11 comes with anodized aluminum and glass design. The display has rounded corners that follow a curved design. Both the iPhone XR and the new iPhone share almost similar design with a notched display. The iPhone 11 packs two cameras at the back, unlike the iPhone XR. One will see a square camera module on the new one. Comparatively, the iPhone XR features a single camera on the rear side. To keep the price tag low, Apple employed an LCD display instead of an OLED. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with 326ppi and 625-nit peak brightness. The panel operates at 828 x 1792 pixels resolution. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch LCD HD display. Both the devices share features like ‘True Tone’ and offer support for wide-color gamut.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Hardware, software, battery

The iPhone 11 is built around the company’s brand new A13 Bionic chipset. The Cupertino giant claims that the new processor offers the “the fastest CPU” and “the fastest GPU” present in any smartphone. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, offers a 7nm A12 Bionic SoC, which is also powering the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. Additionally, in the real world scenario, both the handsets should offer smooth and powerful performance. Both the phones come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage option. Apple is yet to reveal how much RAM the iPhone 11 will have. The iPhone XR is available in 3GB RAM option.

As for the battery, Apple hasn’t revealed the exact battery size in the new iPhone. But the company has mentioned that the iPhone 11’s battery will last up to one hour longer than iPhone XR. The latter packs a 2,942mAh battery under the hood. The iPhone XR is protected against water and dust by an IP67 rating, while the iPhone 11 is IP68 rated. As the iPhone 11 is the newest in the company’s line-up, it will ship with iOS 13 out-of-the-box. The XR was launched with iOS 12 out of the box.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Camera

The newly launched iPhone 11 features a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel wide-angle main shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 sensor with 120-degree field of view. The phone’s camera offers support for next-generation Smart HDR, enhanced Portrait mode, and improved Night mode. Moreover, one will be able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel shooter that is capable of recording 4K and slo-mo videos. Additionally, you will get a wider output if you switch to the landscape mode. Both the iPhone 11 and the XR support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Apple has included a single 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens on the iPhone XR. The device has a 5x digital zoom. It can also record videos at 4K resolution at up to 60fps and full-HD slo-mo videos up to 240fps. On the front, the company has added a 7-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for capturing selfies.

Features Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone 11 Price 76900 64900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 12 iOS 13 Display LCD-6.1-inch 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 7MP 12MP Battery

