Apple iPhone 12 5G speeds slower than at least 25 Android smartphones: OpenSignal

Apple iPhone 12 5G download speeds lag behind at least 25 Android phones including Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, reveals a report by OpenSignal.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G download speeds lag behind at least 25 Android smartphones in the US, reveals a report by OpenSignal. Samsung dominates the charts as 60 percent of the company’s models are in the list. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro recorded 2.3 times faster overall download speeds than the iPhone users’ 4G download speeds. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

When it comes to 5G smartphone models for overall download speeds, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G topped the cart with an average speed of 56 Mbps. The second and third positions were secured by TCL Revvl 5G at 49.8 Mbps and OnePlus 8T+ at an average speed of 49.3 Mbps respectively. Also Read - This feature could make a comeback with Apple iPhone 13 series

The report noted that in areas where 5G is available, Apple users see download speeds approximately 18 percent slower than the fastest brand, Samsung. Also Read - iPhone 13 expected to come with in-display 'Touch ID'

The OpenSignal data was collected between a period of November 11 to February 26, 2021. “The other two S21 models also feature in the top 10, which shows promise for other upcoming high-end smartphone models that use the same modem and chipset,” OpenSignal noted in its report.

Three foldable smartphones including the Motorola Razr 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also featured on the list. The average speeds recorded on these phones were 44 Mbps, 44.7 Mbps, and 39.4 Mbps, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 series was launched last year as the company’s first 5G smartphones. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 is the Samsung’s third-generation of 5G smartphones. Ian Fogg, who published the OpenSignal report told 9to5Mac that the reason for a lag in 5G download speeds on iPhone 12 could be “Samsung and other Android manufacturers being ahead of Apple when it comes to RF design as smartphone components beyond the modem influence 5G/4G performance.”

“Apple and Google added 5G support in late 2020 with the iPhone 12 range and Pixel 5, when previously all iPhone and Pixel models had been 4G,” the OpenSignal report read.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2021 12:42 PM IST

