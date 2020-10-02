comscore Apple iPhone 12 & 12 Mini base model to offer 64GB storage | BGR India
  Apple iPhone 12 base model to offer 64GB storage this year
Apple iPhone 12 base model to offer 64GB storage this year

Apple is likely to host the iPhone 12 launch event in a few weeks, where we may see not one, not two but four new models.

  Published: October 2, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Apple iPhone 12 launch is just a few weeks away now. And the excitement is slowly but surely building up in the market. We already know this year we’ll be seeing three variants of the iPhone 12, and a surprise iPhone 12 Mini could also make its way. And now, reports suggest the base models of varied iPhone 12 models will offer different amounts of storage. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

So, while the regular iPhone 12 will be available with a base 64GB storage option, the iPhone 12 Pro will start with the 128GB option only. Having said that, customers will have the option to upgrade to 128GB as well as 256GB with the regular iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

Giving different storage options is basically Apple’s effort to price its products for all consumers. Most of the details about the new iPhone 12 series have leaked on the internet. The design of the phone is unlikely to see a big change. But the addition of the Apple A14 Bionic chipset could dramatically increase the performance of new iPhones. The iPhone 12 is the new 6.1-inch model using the OLED panel and retaining a dual-camera setup. The iPhone 12 Mini is the new model, having an OLED display measuring 5.4-inches. This too will retain the dual cameras. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 users should wait before updating to watchOS 7; Here's why

Apple iPhone 12 launch event rumored for 13 October

If you are eagerly waiting for the new iPhones this year, there’s good news. “World’s most controversial Apple reporter,” a.k.a Jon Prosser has information on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. According to his recent tweet, two of the four iPhone models are headed to distributors on October 5. This means Apple is going to put the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini on sale first once the launch event happens on October 13.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro models will hit the shelves only in November. Apple is yet to announce the event formally though. Hence, you should take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

  Published Date: October 2, 2020 2:04 PM IST

