Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are facing issues with the timely manufacturing of the ultrawide camera lens. The coating of the elements produced by one of Apple's suppliers was reportedly easy to crack.

However, the maker has today revealed, as per a report by GSMarena that all demands from the client are being met and that everything is running as per schedule. The maker, Genius Electronics has even denied reports of problematic ultrawide components.

However, even if Genius electronics is providing false information, Apple still has the backing of Largan's Precision services, which should take care of any delays. This means that we shouldn't be seeing any more delays for the upcoming iPhone 12 series, at least due to camera lens components.

In other news, we saw a few new launch dates surface online for the Apple iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 is obviously in there sitting with a speculated launch date of October 12. Jon Prosser says that Apple will start taking pre-orders on the same day while shipping will start in the States by October 19. There will be a launch event too, probably similar to what we saw for WWDC this year.

iPhone 12 Pro coming late 2020

Prosser says the iPhone 12 launch event will unveil all the four models at the October launch event. However, the regular iPhone 12 models will be up for sale earlier than the Pro models. Both the Pro models are said to go on sale sometime in November 2020. This includes both the pre-order and shipping dates.

New Watch and a new iPad

The iPhone 12 isn’t the only product to get a speculated launch date from Prosser. There’s an iPad as well as an Apple Watch launching this year too. However, these devices will launch in September. In fact, both these products will be released without any event on September 7. While the Watch Series 6 is expected with some upgrades, the new iPad model seems still like a mystery. With an iPad Pro already out in early 2020, it seems that Apple might update the base 10-inch iPad.