comscore Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

News

Speculations have been pointing at the Apple iPhone 12 series being launched in October this year.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 8:09 PM IST
apple-iphone-12-pro-max-leak-everythingapplepro-youtube

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are facing issues with the timely manufacturing of the ultrawide camera lens. The coating of the elements produced by one of Apple’s suppliers was reportedly easy to crack. Also Read - Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live

However, the maker has today revealed, as per a report by GSMarena that all demands from the client are being met and that everything is running as per schedule. The maker, Genius Electronics has even denied reports of problematic ultrawide components. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with fix for green tinted displays and storage issue

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

However, even if Genius electronics is providing false information, Apple still has the backing of Largan’s Precision services, which should take care of any delays. This means that we shouldn’t be seeing any more delays for the upcoming iPhone 12 series, at least due to camera lens components. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 could get MicroLED display panel, better battery life, suggests report

In other news, we saw a few new launch dates surface online for the Apple iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 is obviously in there sitting with a speculated launch date of October 12. Jon Prosser says that Apple will start taking pre-orders on the same day while shipping will start in the States by October 19. There will be a launch event too, probably similar to what we saw for WWDC this year.

iPhone 12 Pro coming late 2020

Prosser says the iPhone 12 launch event will unveil all the four models at the October launch event. However, the regular iPhone 12 models will be up for sale earlier than the Pro models. Both the Pro models are said to go on sale sometime in November 2020. This includes both the pre-order and shipping dates.

iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Also Read

iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

New Watch and a new iPad

The iPhone 12 isn’t the only product to get a speculated launch date from Prosser. There’s an iPad as well as an Apple Watch launching this year too. However, these devices will launch in September. In fact, both these products will be released without any event on September 7. While the Watch Series 6 is expected with some upgrades, the new iPad model seems still like a mystery. With an iPad Pro already out in early 2020, it seems that Apple might update the base 10-inch iPad.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 8:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class
Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class
How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

How To

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

News

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live

Entertainment

Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live
iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

News

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data
Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with several bug fixes

News

Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with several bug fixes
iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

News

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

हिंदी समाचार

देख रहे हैं iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग की राह, तो करना पड़ सकता है लंबा इंतजार

'मेक इन इंडिया' Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ने मचाया धमाल, 5 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन्स हुए प्री-बुक

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन दो वेरिएंट हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे खास फीचर

BSNL ने दोबारा लॉन्च किया धमाकेदार ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिलेगा 400GB डाटा का लाभ

HTC Desire 20 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
News
Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

News

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras
Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

News

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications
Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

News

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India
iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

News

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers