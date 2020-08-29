comscore Apple iPhone 12 series with 5G to cost more in 2020 | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 series to come without charger and still cost more than 11 series

Apple is going to offer 5G connectivity support with the upcoming iPhone series which is likely to bump up its overall cost.

Apple iPhone XR Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple iPhone 12 will be debuting in a month’s time and excitement is building. But a new report suggests the iPhone 12 series will be costlier than its predecessor. And that’s going to happen even after removing headphone jack and charger from the box. You’ve already heard rumours about iPhone 12 not bundled with charger. But we were hoping those concerns will be quashed closer to the launch date. Also Read - iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook’s online advertising on iPhones, says Facebook Inc

But the new report from TrendForce continues to suggest the omission. It says the production delays in the iPhone 12 has forced the company to focus on meeting demand for the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11. But offering 5G support on the iPhone 12 comes at a higher cost, since the chipset powering the network connectivity bumps up the total bill of materials for the device. “The BOM costs of the iPhone 12 models are significantly higher compared with the models in the previous series because of the 5G support,” it said. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro leaks once more, brings refined design and probably 120Hz display

Most iPhone users will be fine with this omission. Especially, if they already have a spare charger. But the price of iPhone 11 is what made it a success. So, for the iPhone 12 to cost more than 11 will most likely affect Apple’s sales projections. Now, we’ll just wait for Apple to publicly confirm these rumours. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

Apple iPhone 12 Pro details leaked

So far, we have only known some specifications as well as a few concept renders of the iPhone 12 series. Jon Prosser, the renowned tipster, has come up with true hands-on of an iPhone 12 Pro prototype device.

iPhone 12 Pro Max could eventually get the 120Hz ProMotion display

To be specific, the devices in question are the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser in his latest tweets has confirmed a few of the hyped features on the new iPhone models. The one that concerns most iPhone fanboys is the 120Hz display on the Pro Max. Prosser shows the feature under testing on a prototype unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similar to Samsung, Apple will offer an adaptive mode that switches to 60Hz when there’s no real application of 120Hz refresh rate.

  Published Date: August 29, 2020 6:15 PM IST

Best Sellers