comscore Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch revealed in leaked design | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 could feature smaller notch, reveals new leaked design schematic
News

Apple iPhone 12 could feature smaller notch, reveals new leaked design schematic

News

The new smaller notch of the Apple iPhone 12 will still include all sensors needed for running the brand's signature FaceID facial recognition on the phone.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked

A new design schematic of the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 has just surfaced on the web. The design shows the presence of a smaller notch on the top of the phone’s screen. While not as small as the punch-hole, pill or waterdrop notch on Android, the new notch is still significantly smaller than what we have been seeing on Apple devices since the iPhone X. This big notch, with Apple’s signature FaceID IR sensors, were carried over right till the last flagship iPhone 11 series. Also Read - Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card

The new leak comes from a relatively new tipster. @jon_prosser of FrontPageTech has already accurately predicted the launch and release dates of the new Apple iPhone SE. The leaker even reported about the cancellation of Apple’s March event ahead of time. So it is fair to say that chances are the new design schematics are not fakes. Also Read - Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Along with the smaller notch, the top and side bezels of the new iPhone also seem smaller than before. The notch will still keep everything that is needed for FaceID to function. However, a smaller footprint would mean more screen real-estate for users to enjoy. By what it looks like, the decrease in size is largely attributed to shifting the earpiece of the phone up top. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

Other leaks of the Apple iPhone 12 were spotted a few days ago. They showed an overall design but the report did not mention a smaller notch. Also, the new design schematic by Prosser doesn’t exactly match with the one from the last leak report. Apart from the notch, however, the Apple iPhone 12 is expected to feature a flattened frame like the iPhone 5’s body.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details

Just like the last flagship Apple iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series was expected to launch in September 2020. We have seen many reports stating that Apple is struggling to meet deadlines due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has lockdowns imposed in many countries. As per another conflicting report last month, the phones were set to launch right on schedule. Amidst the confusion, whether or not Apple is able to launch the phones on time in September remains to be seen.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60
News
LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60
Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched: Check price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched: Check price, features and more

Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN

Gaming

Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

News

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, and more

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design

News

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design
Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card

News

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

News

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers
Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

हिंदी समाचार

JioLink के नए प्लान 699रुपये से शुरू, यूजर्स को एक्सट्रा डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Facebook (फेसबुक) ने गेमिंग एप को किया लॉन्च, Twitch और YouTube को मिलेगी टक्कर

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हुई ऑस्कर में जलवे बिखेर चुकी फिल्म 'जोकर'

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरे और सिंगल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iPhone 12 के डिजाइन में हो सकता है बड़ा बदला, जानिए क्या है एप्पल का प्लान!

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, and more
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, and more
Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design

News

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design
Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched
LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60

News

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

News

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020