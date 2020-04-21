A new design schematic of the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 has just surfaced on the web. The design shows the presence of a smaller notch on the top of the phone’s screen. While not as small as the punch-hole, pill or waterdrop notch on Android, the new notch is still significantly smaller than what we have been seeing on Apple devices since the iPhone X. This big notch, with Apple’s signature FaceID IR sensors, were carried over right till the last flagship iPhone 11 series. Also Read - Google Card under development, could go up against Apple Card, Huawei Card

The new leak comes from a relatively new tipster. @jon_prosser of FrontPageTech has already accurately predicted the launch and release dates of the new Apple iPhone SE. The leaker even reported about the cancellation of Apple's March event ahead of time. So it is fair to say that chances are the new design schematics are not fakes.

Along with the smaller notch, the top and side bezels of the new iPhone also seem smaller than before. The notch will still keep everything that is needed for FaceID to function. However, a smaller footprint would mean more screen real-estate for users to enjoy. By what it looks like, the decrease in size is largely attributed to shifting the earpiece of the phone up top.

Other leaks of the Apple iPhone 12 were spotted a few days ago. They showed an overall design but the report did not mention a smaller notch. Also, the new design schematic by Prosser doesn't exactly match with the one from the last leak report. Apart from the notch, however, the Apple iPhone 12 is expected to feature a flattened frame like the iPhone 5's body.

Just like the last flagship Apple iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 series was expected to launch in September 2020. We have seen many reports stating that Apple is struggling to meet deadlines due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has lockdowns imposed in many countries. As per another conflicting report last month, the phones were set to launch right on schedule. Amidst the confusion, whether or not Apple is able to launch the phones on time in September remains to be seen.