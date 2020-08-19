Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

The Apple iPhone 12 series is the next big launch from the company. Ahead of the announcement we have had a lot of iPhone 12 leaks so far, with a fair idea of the different variants and the specifications. Now we have a few iPhone 12 dummy pictures, that give us another look at the design of the upcoming phones. Also Read - Apple’s supplier hiring 10,000 people for local production of iPhone components

The images come from an Apple fan community in Israel HaAppelistim, via 9to5Mac. The new images show a close up of the flat-edge design of the iPhone 12. There is even a comparison of the new design to the iPhone 4 series, which is believed to be the inspiration for the new 2020 design.

The dummy iPhone units begin to surface each year ahead of an official release. These dummy units are often used by case makers to design and develop phone cases for these smartphones before they launch. The publication reports that a few case makers are already selling Apple iPhone 12 cases online. Check out the images below.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 base variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Max variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.