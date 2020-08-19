comscore Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online, offer closer look at new design
News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online, offer closer look at new design

News

Check out these images of the new Apple iPhone 12 dummy units that offer a better look at the iPhone 4-inspired design.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 3:40 PM IST
iPhone 12 Dummy 3

Image Credits: 9to5Mac

The Apple iPhone 12 series is the next big launch from the company. Ahead of the announcement we have had a lot of iPhone 12 leaks so far, with a fair idea of the different variants and the specifications. Now we have a few iPhone 12 dummy pictures, that give us another look at the design of the upcoming phones. Also Read - Apple’s supplier hiring 10,000 people for local production of iPhone components

The images come from an Apple fan community in Israel HaAppelistim, via 9to5Mac. The new images show a close up of the flat-edge design of the iPhone 12. There is even a comparison of the new design to the iPhone 4 series, which is believed to be the inspiration for the new 2020 design. Also Read - Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The dummy iPhone units begin to surface each year ahead of an official release. These dummy units are often used by case makers to design and develop phone cases for these smartphones before they launch. The publication reports that a few case makers are already selling Apple iPhone 12 cases online. Check out the images below. Also Read - Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 base variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Max variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

Apple’s supplier hiring 10,000 people for local production of iPhone components

Also Read

Apple’s supplier hiring 10,000 people for local production of iPhone components

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
News
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online
Best Smartphone for Photographers

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

News

Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 सीरीज 1 सितंबर को होगी लॉन्च, सामने आएंगे दो नए स्मार्टफोन!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon पर हुआ टीज

Google अब नौकरी खोजने में करेगा मदद, लॉन्च की नई एंड्रॉयड ऐप्लीकेशन Kormo Jobs

iPhone 12 के लेकर सामने आई जानकारी, '10 साल पुराना होगा डिजाइन'

Netflix अब इन डिवाइसेज में दे रहा है HDR10 सपोर्ट, बेस्ट क्वालिटी में देख सकेंगे वीडियो

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
News
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online
Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August
Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers