Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming

Apple will host its “Hi Speed” launch event today where it is expected to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 series has long been awaited since the September launch event that only saw two new iPads and Apple Watch. Today’s event is also expected to make some announcements on the rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, HomePod Mini, and AirTags. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13; Here's what we know so far

Unlike previous years, the COVID-19 pandemic has led Apple to hold an online launch event only, similar to the WWDC and September events. You can catch the live stream of the event in India at 10:30 pm on Apple’s YouTube channel. Of course, you can keep an eye here for all the updates and launches Apple announces tonight. The major reveal will come in the form of the iPhone 12 series. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999

iPhone 12 to be the big announcement

Although Apple hasn’t revealed officially, speculations surrounding the launch event hint at the iPhone 12 series unveiling. The iPhone 12 series is said to be the biggest upgrade to the iPhone lineup since the iPhone X from 2017. Apart from better cameras and 5G connectivity, Apple is announcing four new iPhone models this time. Also Read - iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Similar to last year, there will be an iPhone 12 along with an iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Like the Pro models, the iPhone 12 will now use an OLED display instead of Liquid Retina LCD display. The iPhone 12 Pro itself will see an upgrade to a 6.1-inch display instead of the 5.8-inch display. All the new models will feature flat edges, just like the iPad Pro series.

However, the newest addition to the lineup is expected to be iPhone 12 Mini. This will be the most compact iPhone 12 model offering most of the flagship bells and whistles at a lower price. Leaks suggest the iPhone 12 Mini will have a 5.4-inch display and will have similar dimensions to the iPhone SE 2020. This model will get the dual cameras from the iPhone 12 as well.

Rumors also suggest Apple is bringing some notable upgrades to the camera hardware with the iPhone 12 series. Hence, photography enthusiasts could expect bigger gains in performance, especially coupled with the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The new models will also debut 5G connectivity on Apple’s lineup.

Prices, however, are said to be more expensive than last year’s models. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to start at $750 for the base model. This is $50 more than the iPhone 11’s launch price. These are just speculations and we will have to wait for Apple to reveal all the details.