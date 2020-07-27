Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image reveals wide notch, compact form factor

Apple is expected to launch the Apple iPhone 12 series in September and we already have a lot of leaked information for four new iPhone models in the lineup. However, there can never be enough iPhone leaks ahead of an Apple launch event. Now the Apple iPhone 12 has been leaked, showing the front of the phone in full glory. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series tipped off to be launched on September 8; check details

The standard 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which is the base model of the new series has recently been found on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo via leaker Digital Chat Station. The new leaked images show the phone from the front. What immediately strikes the eye is the same wide notch design that Apple has had on every new flagship phone since the iPhone X. Apart from the notch, we see a relatively small, compact form factor.

This goes hand-in-hand with rumors we’ve been hearing of the base iPhone being a small, super-compact phone for people who still prefer small phones. Recent leaks have also suggested that Apple will be putting OLED panels on all iPhones in the series this year, including the base iPhone 12. Check out the leaked specifications of the phones below.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 base variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Max variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.