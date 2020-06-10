The upcoming Apple iPhone 12’s launch has been riddled with issues in production due to the pandemic. However, we now have reports that suggest that Apple will begin mass-producing iPhone 12 units in July. This means that the launch of the phone, which was already pushed back from its original timeline, is unlikely to be pushed back any further. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 leak shows native call recording feature

As per the new report by Digitimes via GSMarena, the Cupertino-based tech giant will complete the second phase of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 by the end of June 2020. The company will then begin production of the iPhone 12 units in July. As per reports so far, the Apple iPhone 12 is expected to launch in four different variants. As per the above-mentioned report, all these variants will enter production together in July. There are expected to be two successors to the Apple iPhone 11 as the base models, and one successor each for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. These will likely be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple to announce own Mac chipset at WWDC 2020

However, whether Apple launches all four models together remains to be seen. We have heard that the launch of higher-end 5G models of the iPhone 12 which work with mmWave 5G will be delayed due to design changes of the antenna. Meanwhile, lower-end iPhone 12 models will support 5G but are expected to support only sub-6GHz 5G. The leak also gives us what looks like leaked specifications of all the four iPhone 12 models. Check them out below. Also Read - Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series and more

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 base variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back. The leak suggests it could be priced starting $649 (about Rs 49,009).

The Apple iPhone 12 Max variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back. The leak suggests it could be priced starting $749 (about Rs 56,560).

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back. The leak suggests it could be priced starting st $999 (about Rs 75,439).

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back. The leak suggests it could be priced starting st $1,099 (about Rs 82,990).