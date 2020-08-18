comscore Apple iPhone 12 series likely to made in India from mid-2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year
News

Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

News

Apple is likely to use its new facility in Bengaluru to assemble the upcoming iPhone series in the country.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 5:21 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-11-Review-8

Apple is on the lookout for various countries where it can set up production plants. The company is already using its partners in India to manufacture the old iPhone models. And now a media report suggests the brand has set its sights on making the upcoming iPhone in the country as well. Also Read - Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

As per sources quoted in the Business Standard report, the company will use be manufacturing out of Bengaluru. The company has apparently set up a new facility in Narsapura, where the iPhone 12 will be made. Apple is yet to officially confirm the launch plans for iPhone 12 this year. But reports point out the company is facing production delays because of the pandemic. And trade restrictions in China have seemingly forced the company to eye other countries has its manufacturing hub. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures' thanks to new ToF sensor

India, along with Vietnam and few other countries have made to the shortlist. And since, Apple is already assembling iPhone 11 series in India, it will find it easy to do the same for the next iPhone series as well. The company has broad set of plans for the market, where it is looking to gain over other premium brands. Few weeks back, industry reports said the iPhone 11 was a runaway hit with consumers. Keeping that in mind, Apple will be hoping the iPhone 12 also garners similar results. Also Read - Apple likely to introduce bundled service plan at lower price

Apple iPhone 12 to pack new ToF sensor

The new series will get a revamped camera module, that will not only allow for better photography but also bring an improved Face ID performance and support for air gestures. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the iPhone 12 series will have a ToF sensor in its chassis. This could be the upgraded version of ToF sensor. The new ToF sensor can capture 4 times the data compared to the current competition.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 5:21 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones

News

Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones

Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works

News

Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

News

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

News

Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

Most Popular

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report

Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones

Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'

News

Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'
Samsung likely to skip ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 series next year

News

Samsung likely to skip ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 series next year
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Power Bank 2 भारत में 18W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 1,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus ZenFone 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

रियलमी के लेटेस्ट ईयरबड्स Realme Buds Classic भारत में 399 रुपये में लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M01 की कीमत हुई कम, इतने रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 could be made in India from next year: Report
Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones

News

Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones
Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works

News

Realme phones with 65W fast charging under works
TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

News

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk
Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

News

Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers