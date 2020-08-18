Apple is on the lookout for various countries where it can set up production plants. The company is already using its partners in India to manufacture the old iPhone models. And now a media report suggests the brand has set its sights on making the upcoming iPhone in the country as well. Also Read - Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

As per sources quoted in the Business Standard report, the company will use be manufacturing out of Bengaluru. The company has apparently set up a new facility in Narsapura, where the iPhone 12 will be made. Apple is yet to officially confirm the launch plans for iPhone 12 this year. But reports point out the company is facing production delays because of the pandemic. And trade restrictions in China have seemingly forced the company to eye other countries has its manufacturing hub. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures' thanks to new ToF sensor

India, along with Vietnam and few other countries have made to the shortlist. And since, Apple is already assembling iPhone 11 series in India, it will find it easy to do the same for the next iPhone series as well. The company has broad set of plans for the market, where it is looking to gain over other premium brands. Few weeks back, industry reports said the iPhone 11 was a runaway hit with consumers. Keeping that in mind, Apple will be hoping the iPhone 12 also garners similar results. Also Read - Apple likely to introduce bundled service plan at lower price

Apple iPhone 12 to pack new ToF sensor

The new series will get a revamped camera module, that will not only allow for better photography but also bring an improved Face ID performance and support for air gestures. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the iPhone 12 series will have a ToF sensor in its chassis. This could be the upgraded version of ToF sensor. The new ToF sensor can capture 4 times the data compared to the current competition.

