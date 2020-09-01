comscore Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors
News

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

News

Unofficial information states that the Pro and Pro Max models of the Apple iPhone 12 series will come with a triple camera system and a LiDAR scanner. Let's check out more information around iPhone 12 here.

  • Updated: September 1, 2020 11:20 PM IST
Apple iPhone 12 Dummy 3

Image Credits: 9to5Mac

A new rumor indicates that Apple may take an unconventional path regarding the iPhone 12 cameras. Instead of raising the megapixel count to reinforce improvements over the predecessor model, something that most c0mpnaies do, Apple is likely aiming at keeping the main 12-megapixel resolution while increasing the sensor size. Leaker Komiya with a proven track record for accurate scoops shared this information on his Twitter profile. Also Read - Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

As per PhoneArena, if the rumor is real, the next year’s iPhone 12 successor may hit the market with a 48-megapixel primary camera instead of this year. A larger sensor translates into a camera with better performance in low light conditions. It will also allow us to capture images with more details and less noise. Unofficial information states that the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 12-series will come with a triple camera system and a LiDAR scanner. A feature that would be absent in the base and Max versions. The last two are likely to sport a dual-camera system. Also Read - Apple accidentally allowed popular malware to run on MacOS

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

It is speculated that the Pro variants will bring enhanced Smart HDR functionality. It may also feature a 3x optical zoom, which will be an improvement over the 2x zoom capability on the iPhone 11. All four models are said to have an enhanced wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max variants may record 4K video at 120fps and 4K slow-motion clips at 240fps. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2021 could support in-air gestures

Apple iPhone 12 series; other leaked features

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays

The next generation of the iPhone should also mark the debut of the A14 Bionic processor. This new generation of processor should offer a 40% increase in CPU performance and up to 50% in GPU performance over the current A13 Bionic chipset. This means that the A14 Bionic will be a significant jump forward. In addition, all iPhone 12 models should support 5G. H0wver, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support the sub-6GHz and mmWave network.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 7:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2020 11:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Netflix now lets you watch movies, shows without signing up
Entertainment
Netflix now lets you watch movies, shows without signing up
Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

News

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

How To

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

News

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Compaq Smart TVs भारत में लॉन्च, 55इंच और 65इंच TVs की जानें कीमत

Xiaomi के Mi Store की संख्या भारत में हुई 3 हजार

ZTE Axon 20 5G बना दुनिया का पहला अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vodafone Idea का बिजनेस में बने रहना क्यो Jio और Airtel कस्टमर्स के लिए है फायदे का सौदा?

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors
News
Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors
Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

News

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC
Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers