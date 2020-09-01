Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

A new rumor indicates that Apple may take an unconventional path regarding the iPhone 12 cameras. Instead of raising the megapixel count to reinforce improvements over the predecessor model, something that most c0mpnaies do, Apple is likely aiming at keeping the main 12-megapixel resolution while increasing the sensor size. Leaker Komiya with a proven track record for accurate scoops shared this information on his Twitter profile. Also Read - Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

As per PhoneArena, if the rumor is real, the next year's iPhone 12 successor may hit the market with a 48-megapixel primary camera instead of this year. A larger sensor translates into a camera with better performance in low light conditions. It will also allow us to capture images with more details and less noise. Unofficial information states that the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 12-series will come with a triple camera system and a LiDAR scanner. A feature that would be absent in the base and Max versions. The last two are likely to sport a dual-camera system.

It is speculated that the Pro variants will bring enhanced Smart HDR functionality. It may also feature a 3x optical zoom, which will be an improvement over the 2x zoom capability on the iPhone 11. All four models are said to have an enhanced wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max variants may record 4K video at 120fps and 4K slow-motion clips at 240fps.

Apple iPhone 12 series; other leaked features

The next generation of the iPhone should also mark the debut of the A14 Bionic processor. This new generation of processor should offer a 40% increase in CPU performance and up to 50% in GPU performance over the current A13 Bionic chipset. This means that the A14 Bionic will be a significant jump forward. In addition, all iPhone 12 models should support 5G. H0wver, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support the sub-6GHz and mmWave network.