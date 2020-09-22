Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be smallest phone in new series

The Apple iPhone 12 lineup is expected to show up sometime next month. We do know that Apple will likely be launching four variants of the iPhone 12 this year. These were thought to include two non-Pro variants and two Pro variants. However, a new leak now puts things in a different perspective. As per the leak, the base variant, originally thought to be just the iPhone 12, will actually be named the iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

The new leak (below) further suggests that there will still be four phones this year, but the naming has now changed. The base model will be called the iPhone 12 Mini. What was thought to be the iPhone 12 Max, will just be the iPhone 12. Then there will be two Pro variants named the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple A14 Bionic seemingly loses out to Snapdragon 865 in benchmarks

Apple has previously used the ‘Mini’ nomenclature for its Mac computers and iPads, so the term itself wouldn’t come as a shock. It is also quite fitting, as the base iPhone in the 12 series will reportedly feature just a 5.4-inch screen, which would be very compact and Mini-ish by today’s standards. In comparison, the larger Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max variants will reportedly have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. Also Read - Apple Store online launching in India on September 23, to offer a premium shopping experience

Apple iPhone 12 series: What we know so far

The new Apple iPhone 12 series will be the first to feature 5G support and will be powered by the company’s new flagship 5nm processor, the A14. The Apple A14 will reportedly show incremental performance boosts, but gain more on battery efficiency on the new devices.

As per previous reports, all new iPhones will arrive with 60Hz refresh rate OLED display panels, so higher refresh rates will still be a no show this year. Apple will reportedly still be going with the wide-notch design above the screen. However, the notches are reportedly going to be a little smaller this year. With only a month left for an expected launch of the new 12 series, we can expect more details to come in the following days.