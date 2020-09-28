comscore Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

Apple looks set to launch four new iPhones this year and the smallest member of the family will reportedly be called the iPhone 12 Mini. It is expected to feature a 5.4-inch screen.

  Published: September 28, 2020 7:34 PM IST
Apple’s recent September event saw the launch of new iPads and two new versions of the Apple Watch but no new iPhones. Apple is expected to hold another event in October where-in it will announce the iPhone 12 line-up. The Cupertino-based tech giant looks set to launch four new iPhones this year and the smallest member of the family will reportedly be called the iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 users should wait before updating to watchOS 7; Here's why

While multiple 5G capable Android smartphones have been launched already, iPhones still lack this crucial feature. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple is finally expected to make the transition to 5G connectivity. However, the feature might not be coming to all four smartphones. According to The Wall Street Journal’s analyst Tom Forte (via Gizchina), the iPhone 12 Mini will not feature 5G connectivity. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

The report also sheds some light on the expected price of the smartphone. It claims the 12 Mini will be priced starting at $700 (roughly Rs 51,500), with the iPhone 12 5G priced starting at $1000 (roughly Rs 73,600). Additionally, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to start at $1100 (roughly Rs 80,900), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1200 (roughly Rs 88,300). Also Read - Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs

iPhone 12 Mini: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other hand are set to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively. The regular iPhone 12 will also reportedly come with a 6.1-inch display. This will be the first time an iPhone will sport the ‘Mini’ moniker. Apple has featured the same in its iPad line-up with the iPad Mini, which was first introduced back in 2012.

Compared to the iPhone SE, which also has a compact form factor, the iPhone 12 Mini is likely to sport newer specifications and a more modern design. Apple is set to reduce the size of the notch and introduce an iPad Pro like design with flatter edges. Additionally, the 12 Mini is expected to feature an OLED display, the A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual-camera setup at the back. The latest rumors point towards October 13 being the launch date for the iPhone 12 family.

  Published Date: September 28, 2020 7:34 PM IST

Best Sellers