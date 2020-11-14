Apple launched four new iPhone 12 models last month at its virtual launch event. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available since last month itself but buyers waiting for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can finally purchase the devices in India and also in the global market. Both iPhones were up for pre-orders starting last week on Apple’s India Online Store which launched recently. Also Read - macOS Big Sur available for free download for all Mac users

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest of all models. The iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 69,900 in India while the 128GB and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive of all four models. The iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,29,900 while the 256GB and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max discount offers

As a part of the discount offer, buyers can get Rs 6,000 cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini using HDFC Bank credit cards. While customers buying the iPhone 12 Pro Max using HDFC Bank credit cards can get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also available with a cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank debit cards. The cashback offers are applicable through Apple Authorised Distributors. Apple's India Online Store also offers a trade-in discount of up to Rs 22,000 on iPhone 12 mini and up to Rs 34,000 on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max specs

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and run iOS 14 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 12 mini includes a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. On the camera front, the iPhone 12 mini comes packed with a dual rear camera while the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a triple rear camera system with a 12MP primary sensor. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 mini can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge while the iPhone 12 Pro Max can offer up to 20 hours of video playback. Both iPhones come with MagSafe wireless charging support.