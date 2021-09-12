comscore iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
News

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

News

Apple iPhone 12 series has been discounted in India ahead of iPhone 13 series release on September 14. Check new prices of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 original price in India

Originally, the iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs 79900 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. The other two models of the iPhone 12 with 128GB storage and 256GB storage at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. These prices are listed on Apple online India store.

Apple is all set to launch newer iPhones this week. Going by the track record, the upcoming iPhones are going to be called the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 models get discounted. The iPhone 12 series is available with discounted price tag only on Flipkart. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

As per rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 series is going to be slightly more expensive that the launch price of the iPhone 12. So, if you think the upcoming iPhone models could be out of your budget, go for the iPhone 12. Also Read - Leaked! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the India price of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been discounted. These iPhones are selling at a discounted price only on Flipkart. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

iPhone 12 mini discounted price

iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the base model with 64GB storage. This model is originally available at a price of Rs 59,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini are available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively. The original price of the 128GB and 256GB storage models of the iPhone 12 mini are Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 discounted price in India

iPhone 12 discounted price in India

Flipkart is offering 64GB RAM, 128GB storage and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs 66,999, Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999, respectively. Original price of the iPhone 12 starts at 79,900 for 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB storage models come at a retail price of Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max discounted price in India

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage model at a discounted price of Rs 1,15,900, Rs 1,25,900 and Rs 1,45,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variant are available at Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900, and Rs 1,55,900, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 12, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
News
iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
Deal of the Day: Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X, up to Rs 19,200 off on exchange

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day: Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X, up to Rs 19,200 off on exchange

Deal of the Day: Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X, up to Rs 19,200 off on exchange

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day: Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X, up to Rs 19,200 off on exchange

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage to buy in September

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage to buy in September

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to buy in India in September 2021

TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mobiles

TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Micromax In Note 1 Pro tipped to launch in India by September end

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications

WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

News

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

News

Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods
Leaked! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch

Mobiles

Leaked! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Deals of the day: आज लैपटॉप की खरीद पर मिलेंगे शानदार ऑफर

Free Fire में मैच के दौरान सटीक हेडशॉट लेने के लिए अपनाएं ये 5 तरीके

रियलमी का एक और 5G फोन हुआ TENAA पर लिस्ट, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Moco Rebirth event: नए स्किल के साथ आएगी 'मोको', साथ में मिलेंगे कई और रिवॉर्ड

रियलमी का एक और धांसू बजट स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Features

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do
Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

Features

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry
WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

Features

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !
iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

Features

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

News

Micromax In Note 1 Pro tipped to launch in India by September end
News
Micromax In Note 1 Pro tipped to launch in India by September end
iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

News

iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices
TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mobiles

TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications
WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

Apps

WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers