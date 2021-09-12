iPhone 12 series gets cheaper in India ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Check new prices

Originally, the iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs 79900 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. The other two models of the iPhone 12 with 128GB storage and 256GB storage at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. These prices are listed on Apple online India store.

Apple is all set to launch newer iPhones this week. Going by the track record, the upcoming iPhones are going to be called the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 models get discounted. The iPhone 12 series is available with discounted price tag only on Flipkart. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

As per rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 series is going to be slightly more expensive that the launch price of the iPhone 12. So, if you think the upcoming iPhone models could be out of your budget, go for the iPhone 12. Also Read - Leaked! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the India price of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been discounted. These iPhones are selling at a discounted price only on Flipkart. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

iPhone 12 mini discounted price

iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the base model with 64GB storage. This model is originally available at a price of Rs 59,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini are available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively. The original price of the 128GB and 256GB storage models of the iPhone 12 mini are Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 discounted price in India

Flipkart is offering 64GB RAM, 128GB storage and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs 66,999, Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999, respectively. Original price of the iPhone 12 starts at 79,900 for 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB storage models come at a retail price of Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max discounted price in India

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage model at a discounted price of Rs 1,15,900, Rs 1,25,900 and Rs 1,45,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variant are available at Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900, and Rs 1,55,900, respectively.