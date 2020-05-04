Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 has been the center of leaks and rumors recently. We have had reports pointing to the phone’s new design, new specifications, cameras and more recently. A new report now suggests the price of the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone. Further, it also suggests that the phone could be cheaper than the iPhone 11’s price on launch. Also Read - Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

There are expected to be four variants in the Apple iPhone 12 series, compared to the three iPhone 11 models. Two of these are expected to succeed the base iPhone 11. One of these will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and the fourth one will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro Max as the highest-end variant. Also Read - Apple and Google release first COVID-19 exposure tracing API for developers

Apple iPhone 12 leaked price

As per the report by My Drivers via GizChina, the 5.4-inch OLED display model of the upcoming iPhone 12 series will be priced at $649 (about Rs 49231), Note that the iPhone 11 was launched at a starting price of $699 (about Rs 53,000). If the report holds true, this would definitely mean the iPhone 12 would see a lower starting price than the iPhone 11. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month due to pandemic, reports WSJ

The report suggests that the next 6.1-inch OLED screen iPhone 12 will be priced at $749 (about Rs 49,231). This variant will have two cameras on the back. The next 6.1-inch model of the iPhone 12 will be priced at $999 (about Rs 95,754). This variant features a triple rear camera sensor and the new LiDAR sensor as well. The top iPhone 12 model will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras, and LiDAR sensors. This variant is estimated to be priced around $1099 (about Rs 83,337).

Expected specifications

All four Apple iPhone 12 models are expected to feature the brand’s latest A14 chipset. Further, the phones are expected to finally support 5G networks. An earlier leak had also pointed to the phones featuring a smaller notch. Further leaks have also hinted at the top model of the Apple iPhone 12 series featuring 120Hz refresh rate and reverse wireless charging support.