Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 line-up on October 13. The Cupertino-based tech giant looks set to launch four new iPhones this year, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These phones have been the subject of numerous leaks and speculations over the past few months. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the prices of these smartphones. Also Read - India may soon announce its own ‘Atmanirbhar’ app store as alternative to Google, Apple

According to the leak, the iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 64GB storage variant, $699 (roughly Rs 51,400) for the 128GB model, and at $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the top-of-the-line 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 12 will be priced at $749 (roughly 55,100) for the 64GB storage variant, $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the model with 128GB internal storage, and at $899 (roughly Rs 66,100) for the 256GB storage variant. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

The leak also sheds some light on the pricing of the Pro models. Reportedly, the iPhone 12 Pro will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 73,500) for the 128GB storage variant, $1099 (roughly Rs 80,900) for the 256GB storage variant, and the high-end 512GB model will retail for $1299 (roughly Rs 95,600). Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1099 (roughly Rs 80,900) for the 128GB variant, $1199 (roughly Rs 88,200) for the 256GB model, and at an eye-watering $1399 (roughly Rs 1,02,900) for the variant with 512GB storage. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

iPhone 12: Everything we know

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other hand are set to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively. The regular iPhone 12 is also rumored to feature a 6.1-inch display. All the new iPhones are expected to be powered by the new A14 Bionic chipset, which was revealed at Apple’s recent ‘Time Flies’ event. Additionally, Apple is set to reduce the size of the notch and introduce an iPad Pro like design with flatter edges. All iPhone 12 models except the iPhone 12 Mini will support 5G connectivity.