comscore Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999
News

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999

News

Apple looks set to launch four new iPhones this year. The iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display will be the smallest smartphone in the lineup.

  • Published: October 3, 2020 10:49 AM IST
Apple iPhone 12 render main

Photo: EverythingApplePro/YouTube

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 line-up on October 13. The Cupertino-based tech giant looks set to launch four new iPhones this year, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These phones have been the subject of numerous leaks and speculations over the past few months. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the prices of these smartphones. Also Read - India may soon announce its own ‘Atmanirbhar’ app store as alternative to Google, Apple

According to the leak, the iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 64GB storage variant, $699 (roughly Rs 51,400) for the 128GB model, and at $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the top-of-the-line 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 12 will be priced at $749 (roughly 55,100) for the 64GB storage variant, $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the model with 128GB internal storage, and at $899 (roughly Rs 66,100) for the 256GB storage variant. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

Watch: Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, New iPad Air, & More

The leak also sheds some light on the pricing of the Pro models. Reportedly, the iPhone 12 Pro will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 73,500) for the 128GB storage variant, $1099 (roughly Rs 80,900) for the 256GB storage variant, and the high-end 512GB model will retail for $1299 (roughly Rs 95,600). Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1099 (roughly Rs 80,900) for the 128GB variant, $1199 (roughly Rs 88,200) for the 256GB model, and at an eye-watering $1399 (roughly Rs 1,02,900) for the variant with 512GB storage. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

iPhone 12: Everything we know

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other hand are set to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively. The regular iPhone 12 is also rumored to feature a 6.1-inch display. All the new iPhones are expected to be powered by the new A14 Bionic chipset, which was revealed at Apple’s recent ‘Time Flies’ event. Additionally, Apple is set to reduce the size of the notch and introduce an iPad Pro like design with flatter edges. All iPhone 12 models except the iPhone 12 Mini will support 5G connectivity.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 3, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
News
Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

News

Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins

News

Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins

Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Go, revamped Surface Pro X

Laptops

Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Go, revamped Surface Pro X

OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked

News

OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649

Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins

OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked

Google Meet allows free unlimited video calls for users till March 2021

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649

News

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini base models to offer 64GB storage

News

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini base models to offer 64GB storage
India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store

News

India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Gionee F11VE फोन गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर UNISOC SC9863A, HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Amazon vs Flipkart: फेस्टिव सीजन सेल में OnePlus, Realme, Samsung समेत कई ब्रांड्स पर मिलेंगे खास ऑफर्स

Vu ने लॉन्च की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग सॉल्यूशन Meeting by Vu, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime की सेल आज 12 बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर, 5 कैमरा, 5020mah बैटरी फोन इस कीमत में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
News
Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649
Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

News

Vivo V20 to be first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box
Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins

News

Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins
OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked

News

OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked
Google Meet allows free unlimited video calls for users till March 2021

News

Google Meet allows free unlimited video calls for users till March 2021

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers