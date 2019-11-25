Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been available for sale for just a couple of months. However, the rumors about the next generation iPhone has already begun making the rounds. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t launch before September 2020 and are now tipped to come with 6GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro offer just 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is expected to stick with 4GB of RAM seen on its predecessor.

The information regarding Apple bumping up the memory on next generation iPhone comes from Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates. According to MacRumors, the analysts have provided reliable information about iPhone launch in the past as well. Considering the leak, it seems plausible that Apple will upgrade to 6GB RAM on its future iPhone. The 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to come with a major redesign. Apple redesigned the iPhone for the first time in four years with the launch of iPhone X in 2017.

The design has now been iterated for three years and next year, we might see aesthetic changes to the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to come with a rear-facing 3D sensing cameras. The iPhone models launching next year will likely offer support for mmWave 5G with the help of Qualcomm modems. It is not clear whether Apple will also support sub-6GHz 5G network just yet. The analysts note that all the three 2020 iPhone models will offer support for latest mobile networking technology.

Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 early next year. The analysts at Barclays claim that the device is still coming and production is slated to start in February. The budget iPhone is said to resemble the iPhone 8 in terms of looks and sport a 4.7-inch display. It will be powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and sport a Touch ID button. The model is aimed at emerging markets like India and is expected to launch in March next year. The smartphone could be Apple’s sub-$500 device to take on OnePlus and Xiaomi.

