Apple is not expected to launch the iPhone 12 series till September of this year. However, the details about this upcoming flagship series have already started appearing online. We already know that the iPhone 12 series will be the first 5G smartphone from the Cupertino-based company. Now, a new leak shows how the Pro model could differ from regular variants in a big way. One of the features coming to the Pro model is inclusion of the LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone maker introduced the new iPad Pro with LiDAR scanner last month. Now, it seems the company will bring the same to iPad Pro series as well. Before we get into details, it is recommended that you take this leak with a grain of salt. It is not confirmed that Apple will bring the LiDAR scanner to the iPhone series. However, it was previously rumored to bring a depth sensor to select models in 2020. The leaked image of iPhone 12 Pro shows a familiar camera setup with a new LiDAR scanner on the back.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro will also come with LiDAR scanner?

The image came from Twitter user @Choco_bit, who has previously leaked images of upcoming Apple products. The bio for that account claims that it is run by a former Apple Authorized Service Provider. The image even looks to have come from a user manual or repair guide. However, the original source of this image is Concepts iPhone, who claims to have obtained the same from iOS 14. The image builds on the leaks of the iPhone 12 series so far and adds LiDAR scanner to the mix.

The setup, according to the leak, will include a wide-angle, an ultra wide-angle, a telephoto and a LiDAR scanner on the back. It seems to be limited to the Pro models. The standard iPhone 12 might continue to be offered with just two cameras on the back. In order to accommodate the LiDAR scanner, Apple might move the flash to the middle. We will need to wait for more credible information to really know whether Apple is bringing the LiDAR scanner to the iPhone this year.

With the LiDAR scanner, Apple wants to make augmented reality closer to reality on its devices. The leaks so far claim that Apple is planning four new iPhone for 2020. There will be a base model with 5.4-inch display, two models with 6.1-inch display and a new 6.7-inch model. All the devices are expected to feature an OLED display and will support 5G. The two high-end models, however, could feature a LiDAR scanner as well. The iPhone 12 series is expected to come with a boxier design similar to iPhone 4.