iPhone 12 Pro Max launched just a few months ago has received the highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+ by DisplayMate. This is no surprise as, over the years, most iPhones matched smartphone display performance records but the latest iPhone is definitely a notch higher. DisplayMate uses proprietary test and calibration patterns to test how good a display of a smartphone is.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes packed with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2778×1284 pixels resolution and 458ppi pixel density. According to DisplayMate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's technologically advanced Super Retina XDR display has set 11 smartphone display performance records including the highest absolute colour accuracy, highest contrast ratio and smallest shift in colour accuracy. In comparison, last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max matched nine smartphone display performance records and won the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award.

After testing the iPhone 12 Pro Max, DisplayMate noted on its website that it received the "highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+" and the "Best Smartphone Display Award" due to the "textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and performance." The top-end model of the iPhone 12 series comes with record-high fullscreen brightness for OLED smartphones at 825 nits for 100 percent Average Picture Level (APL).

DisplayMate also revealed that iPhone 12 Pro Max matched as many as 11 smartphone display performance records including “highest absolute colour accuracy, smallest shift in colour accuracy, highest contrast ratio, lowest screen reflectance, highest visible screen resolution, and smallest brightness variation with viewing angle.”

The website further highlighted, “As a result the iPhone 12 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate’s Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+.”

DisplayMate further revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max display is “individually calibrated for both colour accuracy and contrast accuracy.” It also stated that the “absolute colour accuracy of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is truly impressive.”