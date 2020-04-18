Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach (writer at XDA Developers), has claimed the rear camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. Also Read - Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint

In a video, there are a bunch of other claims to make for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Not only did the YouTube channel leak the CAD renders of the phone, but also created a 3D printed design based on the leaks. According to the video, the device will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick. It will feature a 6.7-inch display with a complete flat stainless-steel frame rather than the existing rounded implementation and a smaller notch.

The SIM card tray could also be moved to a different place on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The speakers on the device could get 10 to 15 per cent louder, as well and would come in light blue, violet, and light orange color variants among others, the video has claimed.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to go official in September alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, and iPhone 12 Pro. The shipments are likely to begin in October or November due to COVID-19 delays.

Previously Bloomberg reported that there will be two Apple iPhone 12 models to replace the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max. Further, there will also be two iPhones that will replace the low-end iPhone 11. That is a total of four smartphones. The two high-end phones will have flat stainless steel edges, replacing the curved design. Also, it is much-rumored that these iPhones will come with 5G support.

I managed to get (unfinished) iPhone 12 Pro Max CADs. These renders are based off those CADs! https://t.co/gABuPYsV2p — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 17, 2020

Apart from the phones, the Cupertino giant may also launch a new HomePod speaker. The new speaker is rumored to be smaller and also more affordable. Along with this, the brand might bring in the much-awaited Apple Tags/AirTags. The tags will be small units that will enable users to keep a check on items that can be stolen or misplaced, like keys, wallets, and bags.

