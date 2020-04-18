comscore Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked based on unfinished CADs
News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked based on unfinished CADs

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max video leaks the CAD renders of the phone and also created a 3D printed design based on the leaks.

  • Published: April 18, 2020 3:58 PM IST
apple-iphone-12-pro-max-leak-everythingapplepro-youtube

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach (writer at XDA Developers), has claimed the rear camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. Also Read - Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint

In a video, there are a bunch of other claims to make for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Not only did the YouTube channel leak the CAD renders of the phone, but also created a 3D printed design based on the leaks. According to the video, the device will be seemingly thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick. It will feature a 6.7-inch display with a complete flat stainless-steel frame rather than the existing rounded implementation and a smaller notch. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE leaves out a key U1 hardware chip meant for precise localized GPS

The SIM card tray could also be moved to a different place on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The speakers on the device could get 10 to 15 per cent louder, as well and would come in light blue, violet, and light orange color variants among others, the video has claimed. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to go official in September alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, and iPhone 12 Pro. The shipments are likely to begin in October or November due to COVID-19 delays.

Previously Bloomberg reported that there will be two Apple iPhone 12 models to replace the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max. Further, there will also be two iPhones that will replace the low-end iPhone 11. That is a total of four smartphones. The two high-end phones will have flat stainless steel edges, replacing the curved design. Also, it is much-rumored that these iPhones will come with 5G support.

Apart from the phones, the Cupertino giant may also launch a new HomePod speaker. The new speaker is rumored to be smaller and also more affordable. Along with this, the brand might bring in the much-awaited Apple Tags/AirTags. The tags will be small units that will enable users to keep a check on items that can be stolen or misplaced, like keys, wallets, and bags.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2020 3:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
News
Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

Wearables

Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

News

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans till May 3

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video
Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker

News

Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker
List of iPhones supporting Haptic Touch

Top Products

List of iPhones supporting Haptic Touch
Apple rolls out macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta update with a major feature

News

Apple rolls out macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta update with a major feature

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A92s 5G स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे और 2 फ्रंट कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन 6.53 इंच FHD+ डिस्प्ले और 48MP कैमरा के साथ TENAA पर लिस्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 में हो सकती है 4,000mAh बैटरी, जानें डिटेल्स

Tata Sky के इन यूजर्स को मिलेगा क्रेडिट, क्या आप भी है इस लिस्ट में शामिल

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 3 मई तक रिचार्ज नहीं होने पर भी बजती रहेगी फोन की घंटी

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
News
Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video
Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

News

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched
Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

News

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle
Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

News

Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week