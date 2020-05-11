Apple is likely working on its next-generation iPhone devices behind the scenes. While the company continues to work on the rumored iPhone 12 series, some new information has just hit the internet. As per a new report, Apple will finally add a high-refresh-rate display on its top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro. Similar to the iPad Pro, the company will use the “ProMotion” display branding for its smartphone lineup. The report confirmed that the company is pushing the refresh rate all the way up to 120Hz. This is in line with top-of-the-line Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 8 Series, and more. Let’s check out more details about the ProMotion display on Apple iPhone 12 Pro here. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, could be cheaper than the iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 12 Pro display details

This information first surfaced in a video from EverythingApplePro with Max Weinbach attributed at the source. Apple is likely to add ProMotion display on the iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1 and a 6.7-inch display. It also noted that the device will likely be able to switch between 120Hz and 60 Hz to conserve battery. One should note that the ProMotion feature is already available on the iPad Pro "for a few years now." Apple will also likely increase the battery size to compensate for the ProMotion display technology. The video hinted at a 4,400mAh battery on the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro.

Watch: Best Phones under 40,000

A larger battery will ensure that the iPhone 12 series can offer a decent backup with ProMotion display and 5G connectivity. The video also noted that the smartphone lineup will feature an improved Face ID technology with a smaller notch. As part of the improvements, Face ID will feature a wider angle for easier unlock.

Other improvements include better low-light photography with faster auto-focus and robust image stabilization. Apple will also likely upgrade the Smart HDR feature to decrease the noise in dim-lit conditions. It is also possible that the company will use its new LiDAR scanner for improved auto-focus. The smartphone maker is also likely to use the LiDar scanner for better images in the Portrait mode. We will also get a 3x lossless zoom instead of the current 2x.