News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro reportedly falls from 26th floor, remains unharmed

News

A woman in China has claimed that her iPhone 12 Pro fell from the 26th floor of the building and did not get any serious damage.

iphone12pro

A Chinese woman has claimed that her Apple iPhone 12 Pro fell from the 26th floor of a building and yet was not destroyed. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

The woman said that the smartphone slipped from her pocket while spreading her quilt on the balcony of the 26th floor of an apartment complex, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

This incident joins a growing collection of stories related to the iPhone. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to remove background from any image on your iPhone

The falling smartphone was inserted into a platform made of foam on the second floor of the building.

When the woman asked for assistance, a staff member went up to the second floor to get the iPhone and the screen of the device was not even damaged.

“The iPhone 12 Pro comes with some protection against damage when it falls. It has a super-ceramic panel and a matte textured glass back panel. It also comes with a stainless-steel frame which is of excellent quality,” the report said.

Previously, iPhones were also found inside the toilet, a river and even falling from an aeroplane.

IANS

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 11:16 AM IST
