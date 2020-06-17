comscore Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays
News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays

News

The new Apple iPhone 12 series is also expected to feature thinner bodies without compensating on battery capacity by using a multi-layer stacked motherboard.

  • Updated: June 17, 2020 8:50 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

A new list shared by Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has revealed a list of phones that have 120Hz refresh rate screens and that will launch this year. The list includes phones that have already launched including the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, we also see the Apple iPhone 12 Pro series in the list. This comprises the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, both of which are yet to be launched. Further, the list also includes the upcoming Huawei Mate 40. Also Read - Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature

The list suggests that out of the four iPhone 12 variants expected to launch this year, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the 120Hz refresh-rate screens. It still remains to be seen if the other two variants get a 90Hz refresh rate or will still be stuck at 60Hz. As per another leak, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature BOE OLED panels, while the iPhone 12 Pro series phones will have Samsung OLED panels. Also Read - Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Apple iPhone 12 series to get thinner bodies, bigger batteries

As per supply chain insiders, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series will also feature thinner bodies, reveals a report by GSMarena. The largest iPhone in the series, the 12 Pro Max, will apparently be just 7.4mm thick. This is an improvement over last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was 8.1mm thick. Also Read - Apple patents a new glass technology to make iPhone more durable

The report also suggests that the new ultra-thin design will not come at the expense of battery capacity, which is usually the case with thin devices. Instead, Apple is supposedly using a multi-layer stacked motherboard and could increase the capacity of the upcoming devices. None of the four models are said to exceed a battery capacity of 4,400mAh. While not a very big improvement in 2020, the size is still better than the battery capacities of the iPhone 11 series.

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

Another report by Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives reveals something that was hinted a couple of weeks ago. The iPhone 12 series will not feature a pair of bundled Earpods in the box. The move is likely to boost the sales of the Apple AirPods.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 8:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 17, 2020 8:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

News

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

News

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Most Popular

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Gaming

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook यूजर्स अब पॉलिटिकल ऐड को कर सकेंगे ऑफ

हाइक ने जारी किया Hikeland, अब 'वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग' और 'वीडियो कॉलिंग' होगी साथ

दमदार Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में 64,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

शाओमी Redmi K40 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 33 वॉट का चार्जर

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

News

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues
AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

News

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details
OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers