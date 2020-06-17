Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

A new list shared by Ross Young from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has revealed a list of phones that have 120Hz refresh rate screens and that will launch this year. The list includes phones that have already launched including the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, we also see the Apple iPhone 12 Pro series in the list. This comprises the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, both of which are yet to be launched. Further, the list also includes the upcoming Huawei Mate 40. Also Read - Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature

The list suggests that out of the four iPhone 12 variants expected to launch this year, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the 120Hz refresh-rate screens. It still remains to be seen if the other two variants get a 90Hz refresh rate or will still be stuck at 60Hz. As per another leak, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature BOE OLED panels, while the iPhone 12 Pro series phones will have Samsung OLED panels. Also Read - Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Apple iPhone 12 series to get thinner bodies, bigger batteries

As per supply chain insiders, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series will also feature thinner bodies, reveals a report by GSMarena. The largest iPhone in the series, the 12 Pro Max, will apparently be just 7.4mm thick. This is an improvement over last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was 8.1mm thick. Also Read - Apple patents a new glass technology to make iPhone more durable

Here is our list of 120Hz phones for 2020. Are we missing any? pic.twitter.com/Kr0UotSCNC — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 15, 2020

The report also suggests that the new ultra-thin design will not come at the expense of battery capacity, which is usually the case with thin devices. Instead, Apple is supposedly using a multi-layer stacked motherboard and could increase the capacity of the upcoming devices. None of the four models are said to exceed a battery capacity of 4,400mAh. While not a very big improvement in 2020, the size is still better than the battery capacities of the iPhone 11 series.

Another report by Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives reveals something that was hinted a couple of weeks ago. The iPhone 12 series will not feature a pair of bundled Earpods in the box. The move is likely to boost the sales of the Apple AirPods.