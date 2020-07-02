comscore Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months' | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months', suggests Report

As per numerous reports and leaks, Apple is expected to launch four different variants of the iPhone 12 this year.

  Published: July 2, 2020 11:32 AM IST
The Apple iPhone 12 series which many expect to launch around September this year has been the center of many rumors and leaks. As the pandemic continues to slowly disrupt and affect the production of new devices in the industry, new reports of delays in manufacturing and launches keep surfacing on the internet. Now, a new report suggests that the iPhone 12 production is lagging behind by 1-2 months due to the COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series' A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon: Report

The report by Nikkei Asian Review, via 9to5Mac states that the current position of the US-based brand will see a delay of ‘months’ before mass production is done. It also mentions that Apple and its suppliers are working to make up for the lost time. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays

Apple is facing delays of between four weeks and two months for mass production of the four models in its 5G lineup after postponements caused by factory lockdowns and workplace absences during the pandemic,” mentions the report. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

Apple iPhone 12 production: What we know so far

It is still not entirely clear if Apple will not have any iPhones ready in time for the September launch. It may possible that Apple announces a couple of its iPhone 12 models in September and delay the higher-end variants later in the year. As per numerous reports and leaks, Apple is expected to launch four different variants of the iPhone 12 this year.

These include an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, which will be successors to the base iPhone 11. Then there will be an iPhone 12 Pro which will succeed in the iPhone 11 Pro. Another higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will succeed in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

What is noteworthy is that Apple has multiple suppliers for many components and manufacturing operations. Hence, it is hard to pinpoint a delay because of issues with one manufacturer or supplier. After all, we have also had recent reports that suggest that the Apple iPhone 12 was on track for a possible September launch.

  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 11:32 AM IST

