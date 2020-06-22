comscore Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 series' A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon: Report

It is likely that the A14 chipset to be used on the Apple iPhone 12 series will be built on the 5nm process, making it more powerful and efficient than the Apple A13 chip.

  Published: June 22, 2020 1:20 PM IST
Taiwan’s TSMC is expected to start mass-production of the Apple A14 Bionic chipset later this month. The new chipset is for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series that is expected to launch this year. With the time-frame of the operation, it is likely that the Apple A14 chipset will be built on the 5nm process, making it more powerful and efficient than the Apple A13 chip, which currently is used on the iPhone 11 series and the iPhone SE 2020. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020 begins today, here's how to watch the livestream

As per a report by Digitimes, TSMC will also ship the HiSilicon Kirin 1020 chipset to Huawei later this year. This chipset is to be used on the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 phone. Back to the Apple A14 Bionic, the chip’s process node is based on the transistor density. This refers to the number of transistors inside each square millimeter. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro, Air 2020 users face USB connectivity issues

The current chip, the 7nm A13, packs 96.5 million transistors into a square inch. This is still inferior to the 171.3 million transistors that can fit into a square millimeter using the new 5nm process. TSMC and South-Korean tech giant Samsung are the only two contract foundries that are capable of manufacturing these 5nm process nodes. Also Read - Apple AirPower wireless charger images leaked

Apart from the new Apple A14 Bionic chipsets, the new iPhone 12 models will also feature Snapdragon X60 5G modems as per a report by PhoneArena. This modem supports both the sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals. Contrasting leaks in the past have suggested that only the iPhone 12 Pro series, comprising the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will feature support for mmWave signals, while the two base models will only support sub-6GHz signals. It remains to be seen how Apple distributes 5G capabilities over the iPhone 12 series.

In other news, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max phones were recently tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate panels. The leak also suggested that the iPhone 12 models will feature bigger batteries despite having thinner bodies. This will reportedly be possible thanks to the new multi-layer stacked motherboard Apple plans on using.

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 1:20 PM IST

Best Sellers