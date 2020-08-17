Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'

The Apple iPhone 12 series has been leaked quite a few times now in terms of the lineup Apple could bring as well as the new specifications. However, we haven’t had a look at many camera oriented features that will come exclusively to the iPhone 12 series. Now we learn that the new series will get a revamped camera module, that will not only allow for better photography but also bring an improved Face ID performance and support for air gestures. Also Read - Apple likely to introduce bundled service plan at lower price

As per a report by Hindustan Times, we learn that the iPhone 12 series will have a ToF sensor in its chassis. This could be the upgraded ToF sensor spotted earlier in a patent. The new ToF sensor is claimed to capture 4 times the data compared to the current competition.

This will help deliver a faster and more accurate Face ID implementation. We could also see better AR experiences and navigation thanks to the improved sensor. Moreover, the new iPhone 12 series will also be able to help with better portrait shots and an improved background blur effect.

The air gestures functionality is already available in the Google Pixel 4 thanks to its Soli chip. The Soli chip seemed promising but users have been reporting many issues regarding the working of these gestures. It seems Google has abandoned the concept for its future phones, but Apple could bring in the new standard for air gestures in smartphones now with the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 could launch in October

The Apple iPhone 12 series is expected to launch in October this year. The US-based tech giant is expected to launch the new iPhone in four different variants, comprising two Pro variants, and two vanilla phones in a small and larger form factor each. Leaked specifications so far include a 5.4-inch screen on the base model, 5G support, and OLED display panels.

