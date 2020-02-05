Apple is not expected to release its next major iPhone lineup until September of this year. However, the leaks so far hint at the 2020 iPhone lineup bringing major design changes. We have already seen details of this leak in the past couple of weeks. Now, the upcoming devices have appeared in a new hands-on video. This leaked video shows off the design of all the three upcoming iPhone. They are likely to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is rumored to launch successors to iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2020. There are also rumors of the iPhone maker introducing a fourth model at the launch during the second half of this year. For now, we have our first look at the upcoming iPhone 12 series in the form of hands-on video. The video reaffirms that Apple will offer a fresh design this year. The company introduced a fresh design with the iPhone X in 2017. However, that design has turned three years old and is due for a refresh.

Apple iPhone 12 Leak: Here’s what we know

Japanese tech blog Macotakara got its hands on three physical mockups of the 2020 iPhone lineup. These are believed to accurately represent the upcoming iPhone 12 models. Before we get into details, we recommend taking this leak with a grain of salt. Macotakara has a decent track record with Apple leaks but it is too early for iPhone 12 leak. The video shows three mock-ups of the iPhone 12 series. It claims there will be two iPhone 12 models with 5.3-inch and 5.9-inch display respectively.

The third model in the video is dubbed iPhone 12 Pro and it has a 6.4-inch display. This is in stark contrast to analyst Ming Kuo’s prediction. Kuo claims Apple will introduce four models in the iPhone 12 lineup this year. The entry-level model with 5.4-inch display is said to offer dual rear camera setup. The high-end model with 6.7-inch display is said to come standard with triple rear camera and a ToF sensor. There will also be two 6.1-inch models with dual rear camera or triple rear camera setup.

The smaller Pro model seems to be missing from Macotakara’s video. The hands-on video also claims that the mock-up is from Alibaba. We will have a clear picture of Apple’s plan for 2020 in the coming months. The company is widely anticipated to launch the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 in March. This will be a mid-range device aimed at emerging markets like India. Apple recently announced record quarter results during the fourth quarter of 2019. The results show that the company only needs minor refresh to drive upgrades among its consumers.