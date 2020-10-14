comscore Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know
Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30.

  Published: October 14, 2020 12:38 AM IST
Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log even bigger sales than the iPhone 11 family last year despite a delayed launch. Apple launched iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. The elevated new design of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini are as beautiful as they are durable, the company announced. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Apple launches new HomePod mini smart speaker, India price Rs 9,900

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini: Price, availability

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. Apple iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin from October 16 and availability from October 23 globally. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 and in stores beginning November 13. Also Read - Apple decides to use retail stores to deliver products faster

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price, availability

The top versions – iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Apple iPhone 12 series: Features

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new lidar sensor on the back – a technology first introduced on the iPad Pro in March.

The newly designed iPhone 12 models feature expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone.

iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. Pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine – for an 80 percent increase in performance that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

Models in the US support millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, allowing iPhone 12 to reach speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas. iPhone 12 models also feature Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 12:38 AM IST

Best Sellers