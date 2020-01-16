comscore Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 series may come with 6GB RAM

However, not all Apple iPhone 12 series devices will sport 6GB RAM. The report also noted that all the devices will come with OLED screen panels.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 2:06 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Technology giant Apple has likely started its work on its next-generation Apple iPhone 12 devices. Even though the device is more than half a year away from launch, rumors have already started surfacing online. These rumors range from the expected design of the smartphone to possible specifications. As per past reports, the company is planning to launch four different variants of the smartphone. These include the possible iPhone 12, the 12 Pro, 12 Max Pro and possibly SE 2. The anticipated iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, and 12 Pro Max may sport a 6.7-inch display.

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications; details

According to a report from MacRumors, it looks like Apple will make a significant change to the iPhone hardware. Taking a closer look, it seems that the company will increase the iPhone 12 series RAM to 6GB. However, not all iPhone 12 series devices will sport 6GB RAM. The report also noted that all the devices will come with OLED screen panels. In addition to the display panel technology, the report also talked about the expected camera setup. As per the report, 6.7-inch iPhone will feature a triple rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

The first 6.1-inch iPhone will come with a similar, triple rear camera setup with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM. The second 6.1-inch iPhone will sport dual-lens camera setup with 4GB RAM. Moving forward, the final iPhone with a 5.4-inch display will sport a dual-camera setup on the back with 4GB RAM. As per the information, this new information in line with what have seen in the past reports.

Apple iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen than the iPhone 8, will support Face ID too: Report

Apple iPhone 9 will feature a bigger screen than the iPhone 8, will support Face ID too: Report

As per past reports, the iPhone will likely come with 5G towards the high-end models. Some reports also noted that the company may switch away from its lightning port to a more standard USB Type-C. Beyond this, the iPhone 12 series is likely to feature general revisions.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 2:06 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदों ने की कॉमन मोबाइल चार्जर मांग

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

