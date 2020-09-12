The iPhone 12 series is rumoured for a September 10 launch. There will be four models this year, with the newest entry being a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone 12. All models will have an OLED display, the latest A14 chipset and upgraded camera hardware. Apple is going back to the flat frame design from the iPhone 5 series this year. Also, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could get a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple is reportedly going to skip a major feature with the new iPhone 12 series. According to reports, the company’s upcoming iPhone series goes into mass production this week. But unlike what many of us expected, the new iPhones will not support 120Hz refresh rate. Yep, that’s right. The highly anticipated feature is most likely to miss its date with the iPhone 12 series. This possibility was hinted by reliable tipster Jon Prosser. He said, “120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t make mass production via this tweet. Also Read - Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more

You might say 120Hz refresh rate display is a big highlight for flagship devices these days. Samsung has lapped it up, OnePlus has done it too. So, it was obvious to expect Apple to follow suit. However, this new development will come as a major setback for those waiting to grab the new iPhones. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Having said that, for the regular users, we highly doubt that not having 120Hz refresh rate display will be a deal breaker. The screen experience on iPhone with iOS has always been better than its Android counterparts. And 120Hz was expected to take it a notch higher. But that’ll probably have to wait till 2021, when the iPhone 13 makes its way. Also Read - Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Prosser hasn’t given exact reasons for the feature missing. But it’s likely that Apple might have faced battery issues with the new display panel. This might have discouraged Tim Cook and Co to drop the feature altogether. Either ways, we’ll know more about it in the coming weeks.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Apple iPhone 12 series to cost more than iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 12 will be debuting in a month’s time and excitement is building. But a new report suggests the iPhone 12 series will be costlier than its predecessor. And that’s going to happen even after removing headphone jack and charger from the box. the new report from TrendForce continues to suggest the omission. It says the production delays in the iPhone 12 has forced the company to focus on meeting demand for the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11. But offering 5G support on the iPhone 12 comes at a higher cost, since the chipset powering the network connectivity bumps up the total bill of materials for the device.