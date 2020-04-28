comscore Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 series production delayed by a month due to pandemic, reports WSJ

The Apple iPhone 12 series is expected to support 5G networks and will reportedly feature four variants in the series.

  Published: April 28, 2020 11:02 AM IST
apple-iphone-12-pro-max-leak-everythingapplepro-youtube

Smartphone brand Apple is set to delay the production of its next-gen iPhones by up to a month due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The next flagships in the series are likely to be named the Apple iPhone 12 series. These were expected to launch somewhere around September 2020. Apple plans to release four new models under the possible 12 moniker. There are two reported replacements to the base iPhone 11, and one replacement each for the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Also Read - Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, The pandemic has disrupted the manufacturing sector across the globe. Moreover, consumer demand has also gone down. The publication also reported that the company will be making 20 percent fewer handsets in the second half of this year. The Nikkei also reported in March 2020 that Apple was preparing to delay the launch of its first 5G smartphones. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE functions with the iPhone 8's camera, reveals new teardown video

Apple iPhone 12 series: What we know so far

The new iPhone 12 series is also expected to carry major design refreshes as well. The company will be taking design elements from the latest iPads and will implement the same in the next iPhones. Moreover, people familiar with Apple’s plans reveal that the brand will also be launching two key accessories. The two highest-end variants of the iPhone 12 series will feature stainless steel edges, replacing the curved design. Also Read - Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service

Further, the curves of the corners will now be sharper, taking cues from the iPad Pro 2018. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also feature completely flat screens, replacing the sloping edges of current screens.

Apple iPhone 12 series to have flat edges like iPad and come in four models: Report

Apple is also reportedly set to launch a new HomePod speaker. The new speaker will be smaller and also more affordable. Along with this, the brand will also launch the much-awaited Apple Tags/AirTags. The tags will be small units that will enable users to keep a check on items that can be stolen or misplaced, like keys, wallets, and bags.

