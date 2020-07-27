While we have had a number of leaks on the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series so far, a launch date was still kept hidden. While we did expect Apple to launch the new iPhone series around a similar timeline as last year, an exact was still kept under wraps. Well, it still is kept under wraps officially, but a leaker has pointed to an event on September 8 this year. Just like the launch date of September 10 last year, the date for this year is also a Tuesday. Also Read - Apple may finally offer Face ID on Macs: All you need to know

The leaker, who goes by the name iHacktu Pro (@iHacktu) on Twitter, the Apple iPhone 12, and the Apple Watch Series 6 will be launching on September 8, 2020. The upcoming Apple iPad Pro, Apple AR Glass AR glasses, and the new MacBooks featuring in-house Apple chipsets will be launching in another event, scheduled to take place on October 27.

We have had specification leaks for all four Apple iPhone variants that will be launching this year. There are two successors to the base Apple iPhone 11, and one successor each for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Check out all we know below.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 base variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Max variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina Display. It will have 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The phone is expected to have an aluminum body, the new A14 chip, and dual cameras on the back.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR Display with 10-bit color depth. It will have 6GB RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone is expected to have a stainless steel body, the new A14 chip, and triple cameras with a LiDAR sensor on the back.

New iPhones to skip in-box charger, earphones

Another recent development on the Apple iPhone 12 series is that the new iPhones will not be featuring a bundled charger or the wired Apple EarPods in the box with the phone. This is reportedly being done to bring down costs, as well as to reduce e-Waste by extending the shelf life of previous iPhone chargers that people already in the ecosystem will have already. The new chargers will be sold separately in case you still want to buy them