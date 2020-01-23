comscore Apple iPhone 12 series to come in navy blue finish | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 series to come in a navy blue finish, claims new leak

Apple iPhone 12 series is rumored to include four models with screen size varying from 5.4-inch to 6.7-inches. They are likely to support 5G and might come in new color options as well.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 8:59 AM IST
Apple iPhone 12 render main

Photo: EverythingApplePro/YouTube

Apple iPhone 12 series, set to launch in September of this year, is expected to be a major update. With the 2020 iPhone lineup, Apple is expected to change the design and enable 5G support for the first time. However, if a new leak is anything to go by, then we might see new color options as well. With iPhone 11, Apple introduced a bunch of new color options this year. For the iPhone 11 Pro series, the company added a matte green finish. Now, a leaker claims that one of the iPhone 12 models will come in a new Navy Blue finish.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is rumored to introduce four new iPhone models in 2020. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be successors to the 2019 models. They are tipped to come with a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays. Now, leaker Max Weinbach claims that at least one of the iPhone 12 handsets will come in Navy Blue finish. This new finish could be the replacement to the Midnight Green iPhone 11 we saw last year. When it comes to Apple leaks, Weinback has a mixed but accurate track record.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

He shared his prediction about this new color option on EverythingApplePro YouTube channel. Apple is expected to revamp its iPhone lineup in a big way this year. The company has stayed with the design first seen on the iPhone X launched in 2017. Now, it is said to be preparing for a major design change. The 2020 iPhone 12 series is said to feature a design similar to that of iPhone 4 series with rounded corners and 2mm thin bezels. The devices will be powered by a new Apple A14 chipset based on TSMC’s 5nm process.

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

Alongside the three models mentioned above, analyst Kuo claims there will be an additional model with 6.1-inch display. The devices are tipped to sport 6GB of RAM and production might start in February. All the four iPhone models are rumored to use OLED displays made by Samsung. There are also rumors of Apple using ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is too early for Apple rumors and we should see more details emerge in the next few months. For now, Apple seems set to launch the iPhone SE 2 in early March for markets like India.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 8:59 AM IST

