Apple iPhone 12 series to get new 7P camera lens module: Report

The adoption of 7P lenses may have visible results on the iPhone 12.

  Published: September 13, 2020 10:32 AM IST
Apple iPhone 12 Dummy 3

Image Credits: 9to5Mac

The most recent rumors about the iPhone 12 series point to the fact that Apple’s new phones may come with 7P lenses in the camera modules. This can mean a big increase in the quality of the photos they are able to take, and it can also result in a heating up of this market with Android devices following the suit. Also Read - Apple One bundled service could debut on September 15 alongside iPhone 12 series

The rumors come from the DigiTimes website, which claims to have obtained information from manufacturers of this type of lens. Many camera manufacturers in Taiwan and China will have to prepare for greater demand for 7P lenses because the iPhone does tend to set trends followed by other devices later. Also Read - Apple unlikely to offer 120Hz refresh rate display on iPhone 12

Even when the feature does not appear on the iPhone first, Apple devices still tend to help popularize a certain technology. 7P lenses look like an evolution that makes sense, as the manufacturer continues to try to sell its phones by the camera’s increasingly better differential. Also Read - Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more

The iPhone 11 series is famous for the quality of the images it is capable of creating. However, even these devices do not have any 7P lens, coming with 5P models on the Ultrawide module and 6P lenses on the others.

iPhone 12 series camera

The adoption of 7P lenses may have visible results on the iPhone 12. That said, the improvements don’t stop there, as the sensors are expected to remain 12-megapixel, but will now be significantly larger. The idea here is to improve the image quality again, particularly in low light situations.

Interestingly, with all these upgrades, it looks like the iPhone 12 will even be able to support slow motion in 4K (240FPS). As well as ‘LiDAR autofocus’, ‘Enhanced Night Mode’, ‘Enhanced Noise Reduction’ and ‘Depth Video’.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Moreover, we are very close to having official information about the new generation of iPhone. After a whole year of leaks and unconfirmed rumors, Apple is likely to show the iPhone 12 series at an event that takes place on September 15th, next Tuesday.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
