Apple iPhone 12 to feature 4 variants, iPad-like design

Everyone knows the next iPhones are coming with 5G support. However, new information states that the Apple iPhone 12 series will carry a major design refresh as well. The company will be taking design elements from the latest iPads and will implement the same in the next iPhones. Moreover, people familiar with Apple's plans reveal that the brand will also be launching two key accessories.

Here is the plan. There will be two Apple iPhone 12 models to replace the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max. Further, there will also be two iPhones that will replace the low-end iPhone 11. That is a total of 4 smartphones in the series, as reported by Bloomberg. The two high-end phones will have flat stainless steel edges, replacing the curved design.

Further, the curves of the corners will now be sharper, taking cues from the iPad Pro 2018. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also feature completely flat screens, replacing the sloping edges of current screens.

Apart from the phones, the company is also set to launch a new HomePod speaker. The new speaker will be smaller and also more affordable. Along with this, the brand will also launch the much-awaited Apple Tags/AirTags. The tags will be small units that will enable users to keep a check on items that can be stolen or misplaced, like keys, wallets, and bags.

The report further adds that it is possible that all the phones may not launch together. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which has caused disruptions in the manufacturing and logistics chain, some of the new phones may see weeks of delay in launch. The company is yet to inform suppliers of any such delay. Meanwhile, product designers of the company are expected to travel to China in May to finalize the product designs in May.

Apple iPhone 12: What else is new in the design?

The new Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will each have triple camera modules on the back. Apple’s 3D LIDAR system will also be coming to the top iPhones, similar to the new iPad Pro. Meanwhile, the two new low-end iPhones will continue to have dual-camera setups. The highest-end variant of the new Apple iPhone 12 series is set to feature a larger screen than the 6.5-inch display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. More importantly, the company might finally decide to remove the big notch at the top for the new phones.

As every year, the new Apple iPhone 12 series will also feature new processors in all phones. These will have a significant upgrade on performance and are also set to emphasize on Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality tasks.