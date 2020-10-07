Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

US-based tech giant Apple recently sent out invites for a new event on October 13. If you have been following Apple news, this is likely the event where Apple launches its iPhone 12 series. The event invite itself is very minimal, just like the one we saw last year for the iPhone 11 series launch. We see the words “Hi, Speed” on the invite, which is likely a tease to the new 5G speeds that the latest generation of iPhones will support. Also Read - Apple Stores remove rival audio products ahead of possible AirPods Studio launch

The new Apple iPhone 12 launch will take place on October 12 at 10 am PDT (10 PM IST). While the brand has not added in any extra details, it is safe to assume that all four expected Apple iPhone 12 series variants will be launched together. The cheapest of these is expected to be the iPhone 12 Mini while the highest-end flagship will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There is also an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the mix. The new iPhone 12 Mini will reportedly emphasize on a compact form, featuring a 5.4-inch screen.

Apple iPhone 12 series – What we know so far

As per a bunch of recent reports, the Apple iPhone 12 models may be more expensive than their predecessors. This likely could be because of the additional BOM (Bill of Materials) on the new phones, which now feature additional hardware to enable 5G speeds. Some leaks have also suggested that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature support for the faster mmWave 5G tech while others will support the more common Sub-6GHz tech. Other leaked specifications we know about so far include a LiDAR camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and no 120Hz displays.

Another element is that Apple will not be including in-box accessories in the iPhone 12 packaging like a charging adapter or bundled Earpods this year. We also saw this happen with products the brand recently launched including the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. The move has come off has a double-edged sword for the brand as some people have seen the e-waste reducing measure as a way to cut costs.