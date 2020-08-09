comscore Apple iPhone 12 series could support BeiDou navigation | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 likely to support BeiDou navigation system
News

Apple iPhone 12 likely to support BeiDou navigation system

News

Apple is facing production delays with the iPhones this year but new updates suggest improved features for the upcoming series.

  • Published: August 9, 2020 5:26 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple iPhones are fairly popular in China. The company has special focus for the market, with new features and accessories. And new reports suggest the company is finally going to support local navigation system with the iPhone 12. Ran Chengqi, Spokesperson and Director – China Satellite Navigation Office, BeiDou was quoted saying, “Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system sooner or later…”. Also Read - Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and GeForce NOW on iOS

Now it would be hard to confirm anything basis on that statement. But there’s another update which suggests Apple is testing support for BeiDou with the upcoming iPhone series. The lack of support for BeiDou has resulted in complaints by iPhone users in China. So it’s possible Apple might finally hear their wishes. Also Read - Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) launched in India, price starts from Rs 1.70 lakh

iPhones till date have offered GPS support for GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. And honestly, we don’t see any reason for the company to skip using BeiDou. This system reportedly covers over 200 countries and has 100 million users accessing through mobile devices in the Asia-Pacific region. So, we’re hoping Apple finally opens up iPhone to support BeiDou. And the statement made by Ran along with other developments have got us excited. We’ll be keeping a close on the iPhone 12 launch later this year to see if BeiDou makes its debut. Also Read - Apple could launch iPhone 12 series in two phases this year

Apple iPhone 12 launch plan detailed

Apple iPhone 12 series faces supply issues this year, forcing the launch to be delayed. But now it seems the issues could be larger than imagined. This is likely to force Apple to host two separate events to launch the new iPhones. According to Digitimes, the company will launch two 6.1-inch iPhone models in the first stage.

And it will host another event to launch the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch variants of the iPhone 12. Going by this estimate, we expect to see four iPhones as part of the 12 series later this year. The delay is launch schedule is attributed to the production issues caused by the pandemic this year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2020 5:26 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

106600

iOS 13
A13 Bionic chipset
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

How To

How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

Huawei to run out of SoCs soon, smartphone manufacturing to halt

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 to launch in two stages later this year: Report
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

News

Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro और Realme C3 के न्यू कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra फोन 16GB रैम, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ 11 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स!

Realme C11 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा फोन

Infinix Hot 9 pro, Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, कम कीमत में लें धांसू फीचर्स

Infinix Zero 8 फोन MediaTek SoC और 8GB RAM के साथ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs
Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details
OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates
Huawei to run out of SoCs soon, smartphone manufacturing to halt

News

Huawei to run out of SoCs soon, smartphone manufacturing to halt

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers