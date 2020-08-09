Apple iPhones are fairly popular in China. The company has special focus for the market, with new features and accessories. And new reports suggest the company is finally going to support local navigation system with the iPhone 12. Ran Chengqi, Spokesperson and Director – China Satellite Navigation Office, BeiDou was quoted saying, “Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system sooner or later…”. Also Read - Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and GeForce NOW on iOS

Now it would be hard to confirm anything basis on that statement. But there's another update which suggests Apple is testing support for BeiDou with the upcoming iPhone series. The lack of support for BeiDou has resulted in complaints by iPhone users in China. So it's possible Apple might finally hear their wishes.

iPhones till date have offered GPS support for GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. And honestly, we don't see any reason for the company to skip using BeiDou. This system reportedly covers over 200 countries and has 100 million users accessing through mobile devices in the Asia-Pacific region. So, we're hoping Apple finally opens up iPhone to support BeiDou. And the statement made by Ran along with other developments have got us excited. We'll be keeping a close on the iPhone 12 launch later this year to see if BeiDou makes its debut.

Apple iPhone 12 launch plan detailed

Apple iPhone 12 series faces supply issues this year, forcing the launch to be delayed. But now it seems the issues could be larger than imagined. This is likely to force Apple to host two separate events to launch the new iPhones. According to Digitimes, the company will launch two 6.1-inch iPhone models in the first stage.

And it will host another event to launch the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch variants of the iPhone 12. Going by this estimate, we expect to see four iPhones as part of the 12 series later this year. The delay is launch schedule is attributed to the production issues caused by the pandemic this year.

