comscore Apple iPhone 12 will not come with bundled earphones | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 12 will not come with bundled earphones to boost AirPods sales: Report
News

Apple iPhone 12 will not come with bundled earphones to boost AirPods sales: Report

News

The brand will likely drop the bundled EarPods with the Apple iPhone 12 to boost the sales of its true wireless AirPods line of products.

  • Updated: May 21, 2020 6:26 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (4)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

We have heard a lot about the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 as we inch closer to launch. From design leaks to specification hints, we have had a bit of it all so far. However, now a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a development that might not make Apple fans happy. The Apple iPhone 12 is reportedly going to ship without a pair of bundled earphones. Also Read - Apple releases the Golden Master versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5

The move to remove the stock wired earbuds with the Apple iPhone 12 is a move the company is likely making to boost the sales of its true wireless alternatives. However, the move will be an inconvenience to many users who are not fans of the true wireless movement and rely on the wired stock earphones for their music and calling needs. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown video reveals how the Taptic Engine works

However, as we mentioned above, the sales of the Apple AirPods lineup seems to be the likely motive here. Kuo also earlier reported that Apple will not be launching a new pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Apple EarPods: The journey so far

Apple has been bundling a pair of wired EarPods with its smartphones since the first iPhone. Being improved over time along with the various generations of the iPhones, the Apple EarPods today cost $29 (about Rs 2,190). Until the Apple iPhone XR, the company even added a 3.5mm-to-lightning adapter in the box.

However, the latest iPhone 11 series skipped on that too, just as the AirPods started picking up pace globally. And now that Apple has the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and a pair of over-the-ear headphones on the way, it decides to drop the EarPods entirely with the Apple iPhone 12. It seems the brand has had the plan on the cards for a while and the end goal seems to be the complete eradication of wired earphones.

Apple releases the Golden Master versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5

Also Read

Apple releases the Golden Master versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 and tvOS 13.4.5

As per a report by GSMarena Apple may even start bundling the AirPods in certain variants of future iPhones. While not confirmed, this could actually be a good move following the anti-EarPods decision. A lot of brands started moving to truly wireless earbuds once Apple made the switch. Now it remains to be seen if the removal of the EarPods from iPhone packaging has a similar effect on the Android market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 6:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 21, 2020 6:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day
Telecom
BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day
Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant
Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

News

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS
Apple releases the Golden Master version of iOS 13.5

News

Apple releases the Golden Master version of iOS 13.5
OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive in key role for India

News

OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive in key role for India

हिंदी समाचार

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

शाओमी, रेडमी, मी के किन डिवाइस को मिलेगा MIUI 12 अपडेट, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

यूजर की ये गलती TikTok को पड़ी भारी, Google Play पर रेटिंग 4.5 से गिरकर हुई 1

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
News
Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera
Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor

News

Google Pixel 5 could use Snapdragon 765 processor
Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS

News

Google Search app gets dark mode on Android and iOS