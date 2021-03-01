comscore iPhone 13 to get 1TB storage but it would cost you loads of money
News

iPhone 13 to get 1TB storage option to sort your storage issues but at a price

Mobiles

Apple is soon expected to launch the iPhone 13 for which we are seeing rumours and leaks every other day. Here's a look at the latest information that might excite many.

iPhone 13

Representational image of iPhone 12

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 13 iteration and by far, we have tons of rumours and leaks that have generated a lot of excitement. The latest buzz is that the 2021 iPhone(s) is most likely to get a massive storage option, which can finally put rest to the ‘iPhone storage’ jokes we have been seeing. Also Read - Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

This new information takes forward a previous leak that hinted at more storage options for the Apple iPhone 13. Here’s what the new information has to say. Also Read - AirPods 3 to AirTags: Products expected to release at Apple's Spring event 2021

iPhone 13 with 1TB storage coming our way

As per a report by 9To5Mac, analysts have suggested that the iPhone 13 will get 1TB of internal storage option, which will be double the 512GB of storage offered currently. This is for the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. Also Read - National Science Day: Top 5 AR apps available on Apple's App Store to learn science

Earlier, a similar hint was dropped and with the new detail coming in, we can assume that the Cupertino tech major will include the 1TB storage option and provide people with massive storage. However, it is expected to be an option for the alleged iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max. The other two models (the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini) are likely to be devoid of this addition.

This will prove to be handy for all the iPhone fanatics since iPhones don’t come with expandable storage. Additionally, it will be a big thing for Apple as various Android phone makers such as Samsung already began providing 1TB of storage as an option.

In addition to this, the analysts predict that the iPhone 13 series is most likely to do well in terms of the sale, considering the good numbers Apple got for its iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 11 models, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, at a price!

One thing to note is that while Apple is going all maxed in storage and aims to solve your storage issues, it won’t be a reasonable proposition. The iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

Hence, we can expect a similar (or more) price for the upcoming iPhones as well. While people who can spare the amount would feel blessed with the 1TB storage option, the ones who do care about the high price tag, won’t find the addition any helpful.

This will become a sweet deal only for iPhones with massive storage options that don’t cross 1.5 lakhs. However, this seems like a distant dream, given that iPhones are expensive. It remains to be seen how Apple treats this.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13, besides the massive storage, is expected to get more Apple-firsts. There could be the presence of a 120Hz notch-less display, Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner, sensor-shift OIS with added camera improvements, and more features worth waiting for.

As a reminder, the information is currently a rumour and we don’t have anything official to support it. Hence, stay tuned for more concrete details.

  Published Date: March 1, 2021 8:18 PM IST

