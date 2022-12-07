Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart: Check offers

Flipkart is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13. On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 64,999 after Rs 4,901 discount. The domestic e-commerce giant is also offering 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. The online retailer is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,500 and with the exchange discount. These all offers combined together bring down the final price to as low as Rs 40,999 after a Rs 28,901 discount. Also Read - iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Also Read - Flipkart explains iPhone 13 order cancellations are 'due to anomalies'

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read - iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 51,990 in Croma's Festival of Dreams sale

Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture some of its iPads in India amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China. According to CNBC, India is exploring options to bring some of Apple’s iPad production to the country from China and the iPhone maker is said to be holding ongoing discussions with officials. However, absence of highly skilled talent and individuals with specialization in building complex devices like the iPad may slow down these plans in India.

According to J.P.Morgan analysts, Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions. Apple is expected move about 5 percent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.