Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,490 on Amazon after Rs 22,000 discount: Check offers here
Amazon is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 128GB model in blue colour option is listed for a discounted price of Rs 67,490.

Highlights

  • Amazon is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13.
  • The online retailer is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,000.
  • Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021.
Amazon is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 128GB model in blue colour option is listed for a discounted price of Rs 67,490. The online retailer is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,000 and with the exchange discount. These all offers combined together bring down the final price to as low as Rs 45,490. Also Read - New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Also Read - Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy 100s of iPhone Tax Free

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read – Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max Also Read - Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more

Apple has started to roll out iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which includes several new and improved features for the users, such as an improved always-on display, Freeform app for creators, Apple Music Sing and more. It has also introduced 5G support for Indian users.

Apple rolls out iOS 16.2: What’s new?

Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of improved always-on display settings that allow users to disable the mode’s wallpaper and notifications if they are too distracting, reports The Verge.

One of the key highlights of the iOS 16.2 update is Freeform app for creators. It allows creators to organise and visually lay out content on a “flexible canvas”. It also allows users to collaborate and share their work on the app.

As per the blogpost, “The app offers a variety of brush styles and color options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. iPhone and iPad users can draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger, and with support for Apple Pencil, Freeform makes it easier than ever to sketch ideas on iPad while on the go.”

Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode and much more.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2022 9:46 AM IST
