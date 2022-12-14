Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,599 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Flipkart is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13. Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart after Rs 3,901 off but you can get the smartphone at Rs 45,499. On Flipkart, one can get a 10 percent instant discount on IDFC FIRST credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 45,499 on Flipkart. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup.

Apple has started to roll out iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which includes several new and improved features for the users, such as an improved always-on display, Freeform app for creators, Apple Music Sing and more. It has also introduced 5G support for Indian users.

Apple rolls out iOS 16.2: What’s new?

Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of improved always-on display settings that allow users to disable the mode’s wallpaper and notifications if they are too distracting, reports The Verge.

One of the key highlights of the iOS 16.2 update is Freeform app for creators. It allows creators to organise and visually lay out content on a “flexible canvas”. It also allows users to collaborate and share their work on the app.

As per the blogpost, “The app offers a variety of brush styles and color options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. iPhone and iPad users can draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger, and with support for Apple Pencil, Freeform makes it easier than ever to sketch ideas on iPad while on the go.”

Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode and much more.