Apple iPhone 13 available for less than Rs 45000 on Flipkart: All you need to know

E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering new exciting discounts and deals on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900, but currently it is being offered at Rs 65,999. The online retailer is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,500 and with the exchange discount, the price comes down to Rs 48,499. Flipkart is also offering a Special Price discount of Rs 4901 (inclusive of cashback and coupon) and 5 per cent cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card. These all offers combined together bring down the final price to as low as Rs 45,000. Also Read - iPhone 13 effect: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read - iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company has made a new revenue record in India in the July-September period, and continues to perform well with strong double-digit growth in the country, which is next on Apple’s big manufacturing plans. Apple posted a September quarter record revenue of $90.1 billion globally, up 8 per cent year over year. Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, also up 8 per cent year over year. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

“Across nearly every geographic segment, we reached a new revenue record for the quarter and we continue to perform incredibly well in emerging markets with very strong double digit growth in India, South East Asia and Latin America,” Coll told the analysts during the company’s earnings call late on Thursday. On iPhone revenue, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that acewe set September quarter records in the vast majority of markets we tracked”.

“And our performance was particularly impressive in several large emerging markets, with India setting a new all-time revenue record and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico more than doubling year over year,” Maestri added.