Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart, Amazon in India

E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering heavy discount on iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 with 128GB storage on Flipkart is priced at Rs Rs 65,999 but can be purchased it for less than Rs 50,000. One can save up to Rs 17,500 by trading in their old phone, bringing the price of an iPhone 13 down to Rs 48,499. Meanwhile, on Amazon.in the smartphone is available at the very same price; however, one can grab it for Rs 51,949 after trading in their old phone. Also Read - Ex-Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad admits defrauding the Californian giant of more than $17 million

For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. Also Read - How to edit a sent message in Telegram: A step-by-step guide

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company has made a new revenue record in India in the July-September period, and continues to perform well with strong double-digit growth in the country, which is next on Apple’s big manufacturing plans. Apple posted a September quarter record revenue of $90.1 billion globally, up 8 per cent year over year. Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, also up 8 per cent year over year. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

“Across nearly every geographic segment, we reached a new revenue record for the quarter and we continue to perform incredibly well in emerging markets with very strong double digit growth in India, South East Asia and Latin America,” Coll told the analysts during the company’s earnings call late on Thursday. On iPhone revenue, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that acewe set September quarter records in the vast majority of markets we tracked”. Also Read – Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

“And our performance was particularly impressive in several large emerging markets, with India setting a new all-time revenue record and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico more than doubling year over year,” Maestri added.

In a fillip to India’s thrust on local manufacturing, Apple last month confirmed it has kicked off the production of new iPhone 14 in India, a first for the tech giant as it narrows down the manufacturing period of new iPhones in India with China. The locally-assembled iPhone 14 will go on sale in the country in the fourth quarter.