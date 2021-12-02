Apple: iPhone 13 demand falls as global chip shortage crisis continues to hit the world

As per a report coming from Bloomberg News, Apple is telling component suppliers that it doesn’t expect iPhone 13 series sales to pick up even during the holiday season and beyond, as predicted earlier. The reason behind the disappointing sales is said to be the ongoing chip shortage. Also Read - Apple India reveals the best apps for iPhone, iPhone, and Mac in 2021: Check out the list

The company highlighted that consumers are getting restless waiting for iPhone 13 units to stock up. The new report noted that Apple told its suppliers that “demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, people familiar with the matter said, signaling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item..” Also Read - Apple iPhone users continue to face call-dropping issue: Report

The global chip shortage impact

The ongoing global chip shortage has hit Apple quite hard since the release of the iPhone 13. Soon after the new iPhone models were announced, Apple reportedly cut iPhone 13 production by 10 million units due to supply chain constraints and global chip shortage. Now, with the latest report coming in, iPhone 13’s fate seems disappointing. The company sells four models under the series including — the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch users report Magsafe 3 charging issues

To vote for other categories, click here

The Cupertino-based tech giant hoped to “make up much of that shortfall next year, when supply is expected to improve” but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be happening. Apple is “now informing its vendors that those orders may not materialize” the report revealed.

Considering the situation, the company is now limited by the number of iPhone units that can be assembled with the available components and instead of demand. The report also highlighted that Apple doesn’t expect customers experiencing long wait times to maintain interest when supply picks up.

The company no longer reveals the number of iPhone units it sells per quarter, but going by the trend, it is highly likely that Apple’s revenue for the next few quarters will be majorly hit.