News

Apple iPhone 13 to put its stakes in low-light photography with this camera feature

Mobiles

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 iteration by the end of this year with improved cameras, a new A15 Bionic chipset, and more features.

iphone 12 cam

Representative Image

Apple has been seen making headlines for its iPhone 13 every now and then. With news rumors and leaks popping up every other day, the 2021 iPhones have already fueled a sufficient amount of anticipation and we can safely say we are now eagerly awaiting the new iPhones. Also Read - Apple services including iCloud, Photos, Mail back online after brief outage

Now, the latest buzz has it has the iPhone 13 will come with improved cameras with a better focus on low-light photography. Let’s see what the Apple rumor bag has in store for us. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro start receiving Android 11 update, here's how you can download

iPhone 13 to get an ultra-wide lens with variable aperture

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via a report by ITHome) has suggested that the iPhone 13 will get an improved ultra-wide lens with a variable aperture rated at f/1.8. This is bigger than the ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.4 seen on the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max. Also Read - Here's how you can unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch

With this, the iPhone 13 will get a bigger aperture on the ultra-wide lens, which will, in turn, call for more light to pass through the lens. This will improve low-light photography on the new iPhones, something we are always ready to witness on an iPhone.

However, it is also revealed that only the iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to get the functionality and the other iPhone 13 models (possibly the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini) won’t get it. This could be extended to all the iPhone models, starting in 2022.

That said, one need not be disappointed. The non-Pro iPhone models are still expected to get the LiDAR scanners and better image stabilization, which was missing on the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini this year.

iPhone 13 other possible features

Apart from the possible camera improvements, the iPhone 13 is expected to get tons of more upgrades. Past rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 is expected to come with a smaller notch or go for a notch-less design. The devices are also expected to see the return of Touch ID in the form of an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, a feature Android phones have had for years and would make for an intriguing addition to an iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are also expected to get storage as high as 1TB with an aim to solve all the storage issues iPhone users could be facing since there is no expandable storage. Other specs could include an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset, bigger batteries, and support for iOS 15. Additionally, this year too, the iPhone 13 is likely to get four variants: a 5.4-inch one, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch one.

Just to clarify, we still have a scarcity of concrete information. Hence, we need to take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt and wait for more information to arrive.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 5, 2021 8:01 AM IST

