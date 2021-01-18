iPhone 13 to get Touch ID marking its return on iPhones

Apple iPhones these days come with Face ID and I can’t help but miss a fingerprint scanner, considering the difficulty in unlocking the devices while wearing a mask. It seems like the Cupertino tech giant might have heard mine (or anyone else’s) need for Touch ID and could add one to the 2021 iPhones. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Apple TV+ free subscription extends to July 2021 for eligible customers

Touch ID to return with iPhone 13

It is suggested that the alleged iPhone 13 could come with the Touch ID, which will mark the re-entry of the popular biometrics on an iPhone. The news comes to the surface via a report by Bloomberg. Also Read - Apple testing foldable iPhone prototypes similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Report

The 2021 iPhone 13 series is speculated to get a fingerprint scanner in addition to Face ID that debuted on an iPhone back in 2017. However, Touch ID won’t bring back a physical home button, which was seen previously. There are chances the new iPhones will get an in-display fingerprint scanner, something we have been seeing on Android phones for a while now. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

To recall, Apple removed Touch ID with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017 and since then has been incorporating it with all the iPhones to date. Face ID makes use of a 3D sensor and neural network to ensure accuracy in facial recognition and more security. This is precisely the reason the company won’t remove Face ID and will just add Touch ID for ease of unlocking an iPhone.

However, we don’t know if the return of Touch ID means an in-display fingerprint scanner. There are chances it could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead.

As for other details on this year’s iPhone lineup, the phones are not expected to get any major upgrade but just an ‘S’ upgrade, much like with the iPhone S phones we saw back in the day with minor changes. The phones are likely to get 5G support, improved cameras, an upgraded processor, and more. There are also chances that Apple might remove the charging port to support full dependency on wireless charging.

Further, it is suggested that Apple is working on foldable iPhones as the company has started working on the prototypes for them to release soon.

As a reminder, the aforementioned is a rumor and we need to take them with a grain of salt until Apple makes anything official.