The iPhone 13 launch is still months away and there's already a bunch of its features and specifications that we know about. A smaller display notch, better cameras, 120Hz refresh rate display, and more are hinted about the iPhone 13. With the latest leak, you can now add support for mmWave 5G networks outside the US to the list of iPhone 13 leaks.

According to the latest revelation from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 will support mmWave 5G networks outside the US market. This is a drastic upgrade from the iPhone 12 series, given the latter's ability to latch on to sub-6GHz networks only outside the US. Markets such as Canada, Japan, Australia, and major European countries will get to see mmWave 5G iPhones later this year.

iPhone 13 leak reveals mmWave 5G support

Note that the iPhone 12 series also supported mmWave 5G but the feature was limited to the US markets. Hence, iPhone 12 models in the US feature a distinct plastic housing for the extra antennas just alongside the power key. Previous rumours suggested that Apple could be using one of Qualcomm's 5G modems on the iPhone 13.

Prior to this, another leak suggested the display notch dimensions on the iPhone 13. A photo of an iPhone 13 screen protector revealed a smaller notch design with a repositioned earpiece. This allows the FaceID sensors to be stuffed closer, eventually making the notch smaller. This will be the first time since 2017 that Apple has altered the notch’s design.

The iPhone 13 series is also expected to feature improved rear cameras in comparison to the iPhone 12 series. The flat-sided design from the iPhone 12 series is expected to remain and so are the four models, i.e, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it could be the last time we see the Mini variant, as Apple has plans to cancel the Mini variant from 2022 onwards.

Currently, the iPhone 12 series starts at a price of Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini. For this price, the Mini offers a 12-megapixel dual camera setup, a compact 5.4-inch OLED display, MagSafe wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.