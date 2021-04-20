comscore iPhone 13 latest leak hints at faster 5G network support outside the US
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US: Here are all details
News

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US: Here are all details

Mobiles

The iPhone 13 is expected to support mmWave 5G networks outside the US market. The prediction comes from renowned analyst Kuo.

Apple iPhone 12

Representative Image

The iPhone 13 launch is still months away and there’s already a bunch of its features and specifications that we know about. A smaller display notch, better cameras, 120Hz refresh rate display, and more are hinted about the iPhone 13. With the latest leak, you can now add support for mmWave 5G networks outside the US to the list of iPhone 13 leaks. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: All deals, offers on Apple iPhone 11

According to the latest revelation from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 will support mmWave 5G networks outside the US market. This is a drastic upgrade from the iPhone 12 series, given the latter’s ability to latch on to sub-6GHz networks only outside the US. Markets such as Canada, Japan, Australia, and major European countries will get to see mmWave 5G iPhones later this year. Also Read - Apple Spring Loaded launch event livestreams tonight: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags, and more

iPhone 13 leak reveals mmWave 5G support

Note that the iPhone 12 series also supported mmWave 5G but the feature was limited to the US markets. Hence, iPhone 12 models in the US feature a distinct plastic housing for the extra antennas just alongside the power key. Previous rumours suggested that Apple could be using one of Qualcomm’s 5G modems on the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to iMacs, MacBooks, iPhones?

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Touch ID, iPhone 13 Control Centre, MacOS Big Sur, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 launch, iPhone 13 india launch, iPhone 13 camera, iPhone 13 display, iPhone 13 120Hz display, iPhone 13 LTPO display, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 price in India, iPhone 13 features, Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities, Apple

Image source: MacRumors

Prior to this, another leak suggested the display notch dimensions on the iPhone 13. A photo of an iPhone 13 screen protector revealed a smaller notch design with a repositioned earpiece. This allows the FaceID sensors to be stuffed closer, eventually making the notch smaller. This will be the first time since 2017 that Apple has altered the notch’s design.

The iPhone 13 series is also expected to feature improved rear cameras in comparison to the iPhone 12 series. The flat-sided design from the iPhone 12 series is expected to remain and so are the four models, i.e, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it could be the last time we see the Mini variant, as Apple has plans to cancel the Mini variant from 2022 onwards.

Currently, the iPhone 12 series starts at a price of Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini. For this price, the Mini offers a 12-megapixel dual camera setup, a compact 5.4-inch OLED display, MagSafe wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits
News
Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits
How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

Deals

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US

News

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, DTS-X Ultra launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, DTS-X Ultra launched: Price in India, features

Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more

News

Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US

Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more

Amazon Pay to soon start facilitating small loans for kirana shops

Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Best quad camera phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

Deals

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11
iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US

News

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US
Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more

News

Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more
Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?

Features

Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?
Apple iMac next-gen could launch at Spring Loaded event tomorrow

News

Apple iMac next-gen could launch at Spring Loaded event tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO A74 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Realme 8 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Moto G60 और Moto G40 Fusion होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Oppo A54 की पहली सेल में मिल रहा Discount, लगी है 5000mAh की बैटरी

Asus ROG Phone 3 हुआ सस्ता, जानें इस गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की नई कीमत

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend
Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

News

Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits
News
Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits
How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

Deals

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11
iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US

News

iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US
Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more

News

Apple Spring Loaded event livestreams tonight: iPad Pro, iMac and more
Amazon Pay to soon start facilitating small loans for kirana shops

News

Amazon Pay to soon start facilitating small loans for kirana shops

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers